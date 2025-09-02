Hanson Dodge Celebrates Senior Promotion and Hire

L-R: Katherine Schmidt and Bridget Siebert

Full-service independent agency Hanson Dodge made two senior appointments: agency veteran Katherine Schmidt has been promoted from associate creative director to creative director, reporting to newly named chief creative officer Mike Roe. In addition, Bridget Siebert has joined HD in the new role of senior director of digital experiences, reporting to Angie Rothen, who was brought on board earlier this year as chief technology and security officer and member of the Leadership Team.



Katherine has been with HD for nine years, beginning in account management before recognising her passion was in creative. She successfully transitioned to copywriter and was named an associate creative director three years later. She’s worked across a broad range of clients and categories, from packaged goods to travel/tourism, home, health & wellness, food, apparel, public service and more. She’s contributed to campaigns on behalf of Creminelli, NOW, Green Gobbler, KEEN, Visit MIlwaukee and Utah Office of Tourism, among other assignments.



“Having started her career on the account side, Katherine understands every aspect of a client’s business. I’ve witnessed, first-hand, just how invaluable that experience has been to clients. But what sets Katherine apart is her passion, her drive to be better, her willingness to ‘never settle.’ If we want HD to become a gold-standard for independent agency creativity in our region, we need more Katherines. I’m excited for her promotion and can’t wait to see where she takes her new challenge,” said Mike Roe, chief creative officer at HD.



As the newly installed senior director of digital experiences, Bridget will apply her 15+ years of digital strategy expertise to help brands optimise their digital ecosystems and cultivate meaningful, actionable connections with audiences – exactly what brands need in today’s fast-changing digital landscape. Her experiences span Harley-Davidson, Medical College of Wisconsin, CG Schmidt Construction and Mercury Marine.



“As I have previously stated, this is a moment when creativity and technology are more deeply integrated than ever. Bringing Bridget on board to help lead initiatives at the intersection where innovation thrives, will help us deliver even greater impact for our clients," said Angie Rothen, chief technology and security officer at HD.



Added Stacie Boney, president of Hanson Dodge, “I’m a big fan of growing our own. I’m excited and so very pleased for Kat as she continues to realise her career aspirations at HD.” She continued, “Bridget was once our client. She was a great collaborator; always impressive. We are that much stronger to have her on our team.”



Today’s news continues the agency’s 2025 momentum. In addition to adding Mike and Angie to its Leadership Team, Hanson Dodge has also been able to expand existing client relationships, adding Weiman cleaners from PurposeBuilt Brands and the new retail outlet fireside MARKET from Potawatomi Ventures, which is scheduled to open this month.

