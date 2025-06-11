“Hands-On From Day 1”: Exploring Courage’s Recent Montreal Expansion

Canadian indie Courage Inc. recently made waves with the opening of a full-service Quebec office based out of Montreal. It’s a move that isn’t always the easiest to pull off given the unique qualities of the market and the language barrier. So, the fact that the agency managed it just three years after launching makes the move all the more notable.



To lead the Montreal operation, the independent appointed Marilou Aubin (partner and executive creative director), Rafik Belmesk (partner and head of strategy), and Maxime Sauté (partner and executive creative director). All leaders with incredible resumés across the Canadian industry, this new cohort has a big task in front of it – break through in the local scene with a fresh, credible voice, while collaborating with clients who like to work differently – which will make their progress exciting to monitor in the months to come.



To learn more about the team’s aspirations, as well as what it took for Courage to successfully pull off this expansion, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with founder and co-chief creative officer Dhaval Bhatt, and the newly-arrived Marilou for a chat.







LBB> Congratulations on the exciting news! How are you feeling now that you’ve officially launched, and what does this opportunity mean to you?





Marilou> This project has been in the works for quite some time, so now that it’s official, everything is moving quickly and smoothly, in the best possible way. It’s incredibly exciting to see the reaction and the enthusiasm this news is generating in the market. It feels like a breath of fresh air, not just for us personally, but for the advertising industry in Montreal as well. We’re thrilled to finally bring this vision to life.







LBB> What did it take to get all the pieces in place? And, Dhaval, did you expect to have expanded into Quebec by the time you hit your third year anniversary?





Dhaval> Quebec has always been top of mind for us and our clients, and we knew it was on the horizon.



Our growth since we’ve started isn’t something we planned for, but we are proud of the evolution of the agency as it’s progressed, and are thrilled to see the talent that continues to join us, especially with Marilou, Rafik Belmesk and Max Sauté leading the expansion in Montreal. Our search for talent has always been rooted in human-to-human connection, and our values and philosophies aligned with this team so effortlessly.







LBB> What does this new office mean for the future of Courage? Aside from servicing the region, are there other advantages to this decision?





Marilou> There’s a unique and deeply creative culture in Quebec, and for us, it’s essential to genuinely integrate into that and build on its uniqueness in everything we do.



The arrival of a new player like Courage in this region, an internationally renowned independent agency, is an incredible move for this sector – good for advertisers, and good for talents – and we aim to have a strong impact on the path forward for both brands and the industry overall.







LBB> With that in mind, where are you hoping to take things in the year to come? What are your main aims and ambitions for this new branch?





Marilou> In the year ahead, we’re looking to collaborate with local and national brands we admire. We're focused on partnering with clients who are looking to work differently – those who value direct access to senior talent, and who appreciate the agility and speed that a smaller, independent agency can offer.



Talent is what makes Courage unique, and we’re committed to growing that strength, hiring across all levels.







LBB> Marilou, what made this opportunity something you were interested in, and how will you be approaching leadership with your new team? Inversely, Dhaval, what made Marilou, as well as Rafik and Maxime, the right people to lead this new offering?





Marilou> Courage is an agency I’ve personally been admiring since it launched three years ago. Its growth is of course impressive, but it’s the creative and agency culture that really got me. The team consistently produces outstanding work, always bringing their clients into creative thinking in a meaningful way.



Maxime, Rafik, and I have all worked together at different points in our past careers, so there’s a strong foundation of trust and collaboration already in place. We each bring different, complementary strengths to the table, and we’re all used to wearing multiple hats, which is essential in a setup like this. Most importantly, we’ll be hands-on from day one, directly involved in both the work and our clients’ business.



Dhaval> I’ve known Marilou and Rafik through the industry, and Max from working together for several years, as well. In that time, I’ve always admired the work they’ve done.



As we started to talk about Courage, it became clear that not only was their work great, but how they went about it was just how we like to do it here at Courage. Their focus on smart, strategic thinking, love of craft, and ability to build great relationships with clients is exactly our approach. Not to mention, they’re also super lovely people. We just hit it off right away. When building a partnership like this, that’s probably one of the most important things.







LBB> Let’s talk about the new office itself – what’s it like? How many people are on the Montreal team, and will you be working full-time in-office?





Marilou> We’re sharing a space with the design studio Caserne in Mile-Ex, one of Montreal’s most vibrant and creatively rich neighbourhoods. It’s a super creative, collaborative environment, which fits perfectly with how we love to work: in-person.



Right now, we’re launching as a team of three, backed by the full Courage team in Toronto. As we grow, we’re committed to hiring the right talent for each opportunity – people who share our values and bring something special to the table.







LBB> Finally, if all goes according to plan, what sort of impact do you hope this move will have on the future of the Quebec and Canadian markets?





Marilou> If all goes according to plan, we’re looking to bring a fresh, credible voice to the Quebec advertising scene. This is not just another satellite office; we aim to build a strong, relevant presence. We’re excited to join forces and ultimately help Canadian brands gain recognition both locally and internationally.



