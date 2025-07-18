HSBC MPF Recruits Jan Lamb to Launch Tailored Campaign for Hong Kongers

​HSBC MPF has partnered with VML Hong Kong , a leading creative agency, to launch its latest brand campaign, 'HSBC MPF - The MPF Scheme Tailored for Hong Kong People'. This campaign, designed to strengthen HSBC MPF’s market leadership and deepen its connection with the people of Hong Kong, launched last month with a prominent presence across the city’s Central Business Districts and out-of-home (OOH) media.

Reflecting HSBC MPF’s deep understanding of Hong Kong’s unique dynamics and the evolving needs of its workforce, the campaign embodies the smart, resilient, and witty spirit of Hong Kongers, resonating with local professionals and highlighting the brand’s commitment to being their trusted financial partner.

A key feature of the campaign is the collaboration with Jan Lamb, an iconic cultural figure in Hong Kong, whose unique ability to capture the essence of local life makes him an ideal ambassador.

"As one of Hong Kong's largest MPF providers, this campaign proudly highlights our continuous effort to understand and adapt to the evolving needs of Hong Kongers, positioning us as their trusted financial partner,” said Julia Chan, head of customer -proposition and marketing, pensions, Hong Kong, HSBC.

“By linking HSBC MPF with Jan Lamb's trusted and witty persona, we are building a strong, memorable connection with the target audience, underscoring our market differentiation through several unique attributes: an all-in-one app for retirement and banking solutions, exceptional value within the MPF scheme, outstanding fund performance, and comprehensive range of high-quality fund choices. We believe this campaign will effectively position HSBC MPF as a smart, comprehensive, and reliable choice for Hong Kong's workforce, ready to support their long-term financial goals.”

The campaign is a result of a close collaboration between HSBC MPF and VML. Edward Ha, executive director at VML, commented, "Jan Lamb's unparalleled ability to articulate the Hong Kong spirit, combined with a dynamic and relatable style, allows us to deliver a campaign that is both engaging and highly relevant to Hong Kongers. This campaign isn't just about awareness; it's about fostering a deeper, more authentic connection by demonstrating that we truly understand what Hong Kongers need."

The campaign is prominently featured across Hong Kong, including MTR dominations and outdoor billboards in central business districts, ensuring high visibility and impact among professionals and working individuals.

