Greater Anglia Brings London Closer with Folded Map OOH Ads

Greater Anglia has launched a new out-of-home push as part of its 'Bringing London Closer' campaign, created by Atomic London. The latest creative execution uses a smart visual metaphor to highlight just how easy and fast it is to travel from East Anglia to the capital by train.

Each poster features a stylised folded map, with a train tunnel running through it to suggest the compressed time and distance experienced by Greater Anglia passengers. The striking ads showcase much-loved London destinations that appeal to day-trippers, including Liberty for shopping, the Old Vic for theatre, and Camden Lock for culture and markets.

The broader campaign aims to drive summer leisure bookings into London by reminding individuals, couples and families across East Anglia how quick, easy and affordable it is to travel by train. Running across TV, cinema, digital audio, online video and now out-of-home, the push encourages audiences to book through the Greater Anglia app, reinforcing the convenience of train travel into the capital.

Atomic London partnered with Illusion CGI Studio to bring the concept to life, crafting detailed, characterful artworks that blend warmth and wit.

Earlier campaign activity included a humorous 30-second TV spot directed by Ivan Bird at Missing Link Films, featuring a young couple who escape a lacklustre garage sale for a spontaneous trip to Camden Market. The campaign’s distinctive tone continued in a series of radio ads voiced by comic duo Dustin Demri-Burns and Doon Mackichan.

​Louise Rudaizky, managing director at Atomic London, said, "We wanted to visually express the idea that London isn’t far away - it’s right there, just a smooth train ride from East Anglia. The folded map tunnel device is a simple but joyful expression of that. We’re genuinely thrilled with the craft and character that’s gone into these posters. It’s a lovely continuation of a campaign that’s already brought so much wit and warmth to the story we’re telling for Greater Anglia."

Media planning and buying is by Bicycle London.

