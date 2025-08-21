Gravity Global Acquires Media Agency Marketing Doctor

Full-service agency Gravity Global has acquired performance media agency Marketing Doctor. The addition enhances Gravity Global’s paid media expertise and supports continued growth in regulated and mid-market sectors, while extending its integrated marketing capabilities.



Since its founding in 2003, Marketing Doctor has grown from a one-woman start up to an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America honouree, with five consecutive placements on the list. The agency provides strategic media planning and buying across traditional, digital, and emerging platforms for both public and private sector clients, including New York Bariatric Group, Skullcandy, and many Federal and State public sector contracts with an emphasis on campaign efficiency and execution. Marketing Doctor has received award recognition from not only Inc., but also Ad Age and Adweek.



“Marketing Doctor brings deep digital media expertise and an exceptional track record in complex, regulated sectors like public health and healthcare,” said Jose Lozano, North America CEO at Gravity Global. “The company’s precision in data-driven media buying, combined with a high-touch client approach, makes it a perfect complement to our integrated offering and strengthens our ability to serve mid-market clients with speed, efficiency, and measurable performance.”



Marketing Doctor’s team will join the Gravity Global network, bringing additional expertise in full-funnel media strategy and contributing to client work across the organization. The agency’s approach to data integration and media performance complements Gravity Global’s existing capabilities across media, creative, and digital strategy.



“We’ve built Marketing Doctor into a national leader in paid media by staying relentlessly focused on client outcomes, precision targeting, and ROI,” said Janet Casey, CEO and founder of Marketing Doctor. “Joining Gravity Global gives us the power to scale that impact while tapping into new capabilities across brand, content, and strategy. Together, we can deliver more impactful, integrated marketing solutions for clients.”



The acquisition of Marketing Doctor marks the latest in a series of strategic moves from Gravity Global. The agency recently announced the launch of Gravity One, a new division designed to help brands better resonate with millennials and Gen Z. It also follows the acquisition of LEE Branding, making Marketing Doctor the second woman-owned business acquired by Gravity Global this year.

