How Gravity Global Helped Michigan Take Centre Stage at SXSW 2025

At SXSW 2025, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), in partnership with Gravity Global, delivered an immersive experience that positioned Michigan as a thriving hub for creators, entrepreneurs, and tech innovators. Under the theme 'Innovate. Create. Originate.' the event at Midwest House featured a dynamic mix of live music performances, an interactive jewellery-making workshop using real Detroit graffiti, and a thought-provoking panel discussion with industry leaders. Complemented by bold brand presence—including wild postings, digital truck advertising, and night time wall projections—this activation not only showcased Michigan’s rich creative culture, but also engaged a high-value audience of professionals and start-ups considering their next move.

The Challenge

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) aimed to transform outdated perceptions of Michigan from a state defined by its industrial past to a dynamic destination for creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators. To do this, they needed to engage a high-value audience of tech and creative professionals actively seeking new places to build their careers or start-ups.

The Opportunity

SXSW presented the perfect moment. With its intersection of culture, technology, business, and innovation, the festival provided a platform for MEDC to show that Michigan belongs in the same conversation as Austin, NYC, or LA—offering creative energy and opportunity with a more affordable, supportive ecosystem.

The Idea

Working with Gravity Global, MEDC brought the campaign theme 'Innovate. Create. Originate.' to life through an immersive brand activation at Midwest House—a multi-purpose venue takeover in Austin. The experience was rooted in authenticity, showcasing real Michigan talent and giving attendees hands-on engagement with the state's creative spirit.

The Experience

Gravity Global transformed MEDC’s presence into a multi-sensory, story-driven activation that included:

Live music performances from Detroit-based artists, including JMSN, Stoop Lee, and BFF

An interactive jewellery-making workshop using graffiti from Detroit, allowing attendees to take home a piece of Michigan

A panel discussion with Michigan-based creators and entrepreneurs moderated by Hilary Doe, Michigan’s chief growth officer

Branded takeovers across Austin, including digital trucks, wild postings, and nighttime wall projections

The Strategy

The 'Innovate. Create. Originate.' blended location-based branding with experiential storytelling, turning Michigan’s cultural and economic strengths into a tangible experience. The goal wasn’t just to create buzz during SXSW, but to build long-term interest in Michigan as a destination for relocation, investment, and creative collaboration.

Beyond the Event

Its impact extended far beyond Austin. MEDC’s RSVP-driven strategy funnelled attendees into its ongoing You Can In Michigan recruitment campaign. Branded keepsakes and social amplification (including influencer engagement and shareable content) helped keep the conversation alive. Attendees left not just with memories, but with a new outlook on what Michigan has to offer.

The Results

The activation generated over 2,000 RSVPs and created a valuable pipeline of talent and investor leads for MEDC. Year-over-year growth was undeniable; attendance rose by 154%, jumping from 1,399 to 3,553. Paid media efforts delivered over 10.7 million impressions, 14,000 clicks, and more than 171,000 social engagements across platforms. Physical media played a major role as well, with wild postings, a digital truck, and night time wall projections driving an additional 9.25 million impressions throughout Austin. Organic momentum surged, with 472 new social followers (up from just 73 the previous year) and 4,000 combined leads captured between the day and evening events. This measurable impact translated into a clear perception shift, recasting Michigan from a 'cold and old' industrial economy to a vibrant, opportunity-rich destination for innovators. With bold storytelling and a highly integrated experiential strategy, Gravity Global helped position Michigan alongside the nation’s most talked-about creative and tech hubs.