Gravity Global Pulls Madwell Talent to Launch Gravity One

International full-service agency Gravity Global has announced the launch of Gravity One, a new division designed to help brands stay relevant in a fast-moving world shaped by a new generation of decision-makers.



Gravity One delivers emotionally resonant brand experiences that connect with modern consumers and change-makers who are increasingly shaping strategy and driving purchasing decisions. The division brings added focus to how brands earn attention and build belief, cutting through in a world moving at the speed of a swipe and where experiences need to be seamless and real-time. Gravity One will help future-proof clients’ relevance by developing brand-to-demand programs that anticipate where attention, belief, and value will emerge next.



“Gravity One builds on the creative and strategic strengths that already define Gravity,” said Jose Lozano, president of Gravity Global. “We’ve long delivered emotionally resonant, commercially effective work in markets undergoing disruptive transformation. Gravity One sharpens that focus for a rising generation of decision-makers - those who demand cultural fluency, authenticity, and connection.”



At the heart of Gravity One is a belief in the power of one: one culture-shaping idea, one emotionally resonant story, one unforgettable experience. It brings key talent from the former Madwell team - Charlie Smith, Devin Kharpertian, Julia Goldsmith, JP Summers, and Alex Kaufman - and unites them under the Gravity Global banner to lead this new division. The group brings a strong track record of creative excellence and entrepreneurial energy, as well as deep production and client service expertise, that will add to Gravity’s already successful global creative team.



“We’ve long admired this team’s creative instincts,” added Jose. “When the opportunity arose to bring them into Gravity, it was a natural fit. Gravity One adds something exciting - future-facing and unbound by the usual rules. It strengthens our culture-first creative mindset and delivers bold solutions for today’s complex marketing landscape.”

Gravity Global has a track record of delivering award-winning B2B and B2C work for the likes of Airbus, Honda Powersports, and more. Operating as a distinct division within and as part of Gravity Global's creative community, Charlie and Devin join as partners. Charlie will lead operations, business, and client growth as managing director, client services, with Devin overseeing Gravity One’s creative output and vision as managing director, creative. Meanwhile, Julia, JP, and Alex join as director of production, director of strategy, and creative director, respectively.

The formation of Gravity One aligns with Gravity Global’s broader strategy of acquiring top talent and building vertically specialised teams that reflect today’s complex, multi-stakeholder buying environment. Recent growth moves include the additions of Renata Florio as global chief creative officer and Laura Forester as director of strategic planning, alongside two further strategic acquisitions through the first half of 2025. Gravity One also signals a long-term investment in creative R&D, innovation, and industry leadership, positioning Gravity Global and its clients for relevance today and resilience tomorrow.

All Gravity One leadership begin their roles immediately, with additional team members set to join in the coming weeks.

