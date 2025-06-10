Google to Serve as Global Sponsor for Portfolio Night 2025

​The One Club for Creativity announced Google will serve as the exclusive global sponsor of this year’s edition of the long-running Portfolio Night, taking place on October 30th, 2025.



Established in 2003, Portfolio Night is recognised as the world’s largest advertising portfolio review program. This fast-paced evening of advice, networking, and recruitment takes place in dozens of cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry.



Opportunities are still available for agencies, brands, and creative organisations around the world to serve as city hosts, please visit the Portfolio Night website for details. Tickets will go on sale in September.



The initial list of confirmed cities and hosts, with more to be announced shortly, is as follows.



APAC



- Auckland: Droga5​

- Bangkok: Grey nJ United​

- Jakarta: Publicis

- Manila: Adobo Magazine

- Mumbai: DDB Mudra Group​

- Shanghai: BBH Shanghai

Europe



- Bristol: Taxi Studio

- Lisbon: Clube da Criatividade

- Paris: DDB Paris​

Latin America



- Guatemala City: EstoEsMarte

- São Paulo: Africa Creative​

North America



- Atlanta: Murder Hornet

- Charleston: book 180

- Dallas: Dieste and BBDO West​

- Miami: alma​

- New York: Tank New York

- Toronto: Tank Toronto

The program includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, a weeklong virtual program where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio to participate.

The All-Stars will work in global teams on a brief from Google, and attend seminars and recruiting sessions. At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch to a panel including representatives from Google, with the Grand Prize winning Portfolio Night All-Stars flown to New York by The One Club for Creative Week 2026.

Google’s exclusive global sponsorship will involve participation in some local Portfolio Night events, as well as providing and evaluating the All-Stars brief.



"What excites me most about Portfolio Night is its sheer global reach,” said Sheila Larkin, head of talent, Google Creative Lab. “Creativity knows no borders, and to be able to connect with aspiring talent from Auckland to Jakarta, New York to Shanghai, all on the same night – that's truly powerful. This partnership allows us to tap into diverse perspectives and fresh voices, which are absolutely essential for building products and experiences that resonate with everyone, everywhere."



Portfolio Night serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling the best of the present - hundreds of renowned international creative directors - to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world.



The event also offers a number of benefits for hosts, serving as a crucial tool for agencies to recruit top young talent. It also provides agencies and organisations with a platform for recognition from local industry peers, and a place on the global stage as the ad world tunes in to this unique event.



“Portfolio Night is the only program of its kind that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies, organisations, and creative professionals to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors, creators, and technologists,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We’re grateful for the agencies and organizations who serve as hosts, and greatly appreciate the global support from Google that plays a key role in making it possible.”



Branding for Portfolio Night 2025 was created by 2022 Young Guns Winner, Ana Miminoshvili represented by Glasshouse Artists in North America.



For more information, please visit Portfolio Night 2025.



