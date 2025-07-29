Getting to Know… Labhouse

Founded by Flora Fernandez Marengo, since 2011, Labhouse has operated as one of the leading audio-visual services production companies in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Spain – for both the international and domestic markets – servicing the most important production companies from North America and Europe.

Its portfolio of work includes Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated documentary ‘The Betrayal’, the fiction film ‘M’, selected at the SXSW International Film Festival, the feature film ’Finde’, and the comedy series ‘Cualca!’.

Managing partner Agustin Ortiz Byrne chats with LBB about 15 years of Labhouse, and memorable productions, from freezing New York sets to 7,000-metre-high shots





LBB> Tell us a bit about Labhouse – when did you form and why?

Agustin> Labhouse was founded 15 years ago. We started in Argentina and Uruguay, later expanding to Chile, and most recently opened an office in Spain.

Flora Fernandez Marengo, our managing director and founder, leads a team of highly experienced producers who have worked together for over 20 years. Flora has extensive experience in the international market, having produced for top directors such as Frank Budgen, Peter Thwaites, and Ellen Kuras, among others. She split her life between London and Buenos Aires, and decided to create this service production company with Argentina as its main base.





LBB> What’s the story behind your name?

Agustin> The film industry is a laboratory – a space where creativity isn’t just encouraged, but engineered to push boundaries and redefine storytelling. We want to explore how we can foster innovation in film.

In film, we have the same opportunity. Think of AI-driven scripts, virtual reality narratives, or interactive cinema that lets audiences shape the story. These aren’t just trends; they’re tools to diagnose the industry’s challenges – stagnation, predictability – and prescribe bold solutions.

The film industry thrives when directors, writers, and tech pioneers work together.





LBB> Tell us about up to three campaigns that epitomise what you do as a company.

Agustin> Labhouse is one of the leading production service companies in the region, thanks to the scale of the clients and campaigns we take on. But, if we had to pick three examples:

‘Find Your Summer’ is a campaign by Magnum, directed by Juan Cabral of MJZ Films in collaboration with LOLA MullenLowe. Launched to boost ice cream sales during winter, it encourages people to enjoy Magnum ice cream during fleeting moments of sunshine, challenging the seasonal norm.

The campaign features a 90-second black-and-white film shot in Buenos Aires, capturing individuals savouring Magnum in brief winter sunlight, set to ‘In the Rain’ by The Dramatics. The main challenge was to recreate a freezing New York winter in the summer in Buenos Aires, so a big SFX set up by our local crew was achieved for the spot in every take. Javier Julia, our Argentinian DoP, did his part with a challenge on the light set up for every shot. The campaign got many awards:

Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2024 Outdoor category.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze at Clio Awards





'Grey Goose '– MJZ – Steve Ayson: Imagine flying in a helicopter, opening the side door, and shooting over the summit of Aconcagua at nearly 7,000 metres. Robert Elswit, the cinematographer, even developed a fever from the cold! We covered diverse locations – countryside, hills, cityscapes, construction sites, the sea – spending many days shooting all across Argentina.





'WST' – MJZ – Juan Cabral: What else can we explode? That was the core concept of this campaign. It was an intricate collaboration between director, production, and VFX. For example: how can we make a pair of gloves explode without showing any fire inside? There was a creative solution for everything.





LBB> What are your strongest opinions about your industry?

Agustin> This is an industry that has evolved enormously over the past few years. We have to stay up to date with new technologies, new markets, and new working conditions. In the past, budgets were bigger and timelines were more comfortable. Today, everything is tighter, and we have to adapt.

Remaining competitive means working closely in collaboration with clients. AI is also advancing rapidly, so we’re committed to embracing this technology and integrating it into our world.





LBB> What are you proudest of as a company?

Agustin> We are always evolving. Beyond commercials, we also produce feature films, TV shows, music videos, and concerts.

We decided to open our office in Europe to take advantage of the opposite production seasons, and because one of our core producers decided to relocate there. We’ve worked together for years, and that speaks volumes about our approach.

We have deep experience in production services and pride ourselves on delivering a personal, boutique experience to every client.





LBB> What are some upcoming projects our readers should keep an eye on?

Agustin> It's winter time here in South America, and we are in the middle of some projects that involve snow brands! Mountain, sports and high altitudes work in outstanding landscapes.





LBB> Where can we check out Labhouse online?

Agustin> You can check out our website here: www.labhouse.tv