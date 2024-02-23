Work of the Week: 23/02/24

After the past month’s onslaught from Super Bowl advertising, the industry is finally able to come up for air. Or, probably, that’s just how I feel.





Unsurprisingly, our favourite work of the past seven days is altogether a different vibe than to recent weeks. But we don’t love it any less. When the likes of Juan Cabral are delivering black-and-white borderline arthouse for Magnum and PRETTYBIRD is plonking us right into the beating heart of New Orleans for Expedia, how could we?





Read on to check out the full list, with work from South Africa, Spain, the US, and the UK.









Magnum - Find Your Summer















As part of this campaign for Magnum ice cream, a captivating film via the deft hand of MJZ director Juan Cabral showcases individuals savouring Magnums in fleeting moments of winter sunshine. Created by LOLA MullenLowe, the campaign's OOH ads are equally beautiful: encouraging viewers to 'find' their summer even if via the smallest slither of winter sun.









Expedia - A Big Jam in New Orleans

















Embark on a soulful journey through the vibrant heart of New Orleans with Expedia and Jazz Fest headliner Anderson .Paak in this new film by Louisiana-based director child. Created by Universal Music Group and produced by PRETTYBIRD, the film is a love letter to New Orleans, featuring Anderson .Paak jamming alongside local legends like Secondline Jay5, Gregg Stafford, Iman Keilah, and Spy Boy Honey Bannister, with the Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians and other local voices capturing the sights, sounds, and soul of The Big Easy. As part of the campaign, Anderson also created an exclusive travel guide for festival goers to experience the soul of the city during Jazz Fest.









EA Sports - College Football 25 - Official Teaser Trailer

















A new campaign from EA Sports aims to put an end to years of speculation and rumours, officially announcing the return of College Football, the video game. At the heart of this announcement is a hero film co-developed, shot, written, and produced by The Rec League. Shot on location at the iconic Rose Bowl stadium, the work stands for more than just an announcement campaign; it's a celebration of the community's passion for virtual collegiate sports and provides fans with a definitive answer: 'Yeah, It’s Really Happening.'









RISE.365 - Changing Narratives

















Many young Black men experience bias daily, with people jumping to conclusions based on damaging preconceived narratives about them. This thought-provoking campaign from M&C Saatchi, RISE.365 and Clear Channel seeks to challenge these everyday biases held in UK society by depicting negative narratives as a series of book covers. Each cover features a young RISE.365 volunteer paired with a title based upon real judgement they have unfortunately experienced. The young men on the book covers are shown reacting to the negative book titles - they are genuine reactions from the young men’s perspectives.









Babies Uganda - Soul Gym

















According to a study by U.S. News, about 80% of people who sign up for a gym in January stop going by February. Inspired by this data and insight, Accenture Song Spain and NGO Babies Uganda launched Soul Gym, where unused membership fees directly support vulnerable communities in Uganda.



