GetYourGuide Invites Londoners to Travel Differently This Summer

Leading online global experiences platform, GetYourGuide, and creative agency, Fold7, are launching an unmissable summer campaign inspiring Londoners to discover and book unforgettable travel experiences through the marketplace.

The campaign highlights how GetYourGuide can give travellers access to out of the ordinary experiences that buck the tick box tourist trail.

The ads will run at maximum impact OOH sites in high-footfall areas during holiday season, including London Underground, roadside billboards, and digital screens in key commuter and tourist hubs.

Founded in Berlin in 2009, and launched in the UK in 2023, GetYourGuide is one of the world’s leading platforms for discovering and booking experiences worth travelling for, offering over 150,000 curated activities in more than 12,000 cities. From guided tours and skip-the-line tickets to unique, local adventures, the brand is on a mission to make every trip truly memorable. GetYourGuide has sold 200 million tickets to experiences to date and continues to expand.

The ads themselves highlight GetYourGuide’s unbeatable local knowledge, both in the UK and worldwide, by playfully riffing on London experiences with ads including the lines: 'Little Venice is charming – if only there was a full size version with Gondola tours'; '2AM, Brick Lane. Really need a bagel – Baking class, New York. Really knead a bagel'; and 'Think your oat flat white is fancy? – wait til you’ve mastered a tea ceremony in Kyoto.'

​James Joice, managing director at Fold7, said, “44% of Brits travel for their passions, and GetYourGuide has an incredible offering that caters to this. Our work captures that spirit, with impactful design and witty copy lines. We are looking forward to sharing it with London this summer.”

James Barker, brand lead, UK at GetYourGuide said, “As we enter peak travel season, we want Londoners to be inspired by GetYourGuide to take that holiday and discover their next destination. Complementing a holistic marketing approach, the contextually-relevant creative work spotlights GetYourGuide's curated experiences worth traveling for.”

Spanning two weeks, the campaign is backed by strategic media planning and buying from Initiative UK and RapportWW. The campaign is an additional layer to GetYourGuide’s marketing in the UK market.

