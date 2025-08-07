senckađ
Sauce Shop Names Fold7 Strategic and Creative Partner

07/08/2025
Agency will hepl the sauce brand to continue to shake up the condiments category

One of the fastest growing brands in the condiment category, Sauce Shop, has appointed Fold7 as its strategic and creative partner. It was a competitive three way pitch.

Sauce Shop is on a mission to bring better sauces to the nation. It launched in 2014, when its founders started experimenting with making sauces in the kitchen at home. Fast forward 10 years, and the brand has shaken up the condiments category, bringing authenticity and flavour to a crowded market, and winning 35 Great Taste Awards along the way.

Pam Digva, co-founder said, “Sauce Shop is at a very exciting point in its growth and we are delighted to have Fold7 on board to help us go to the next level. From the moment we met it was clear there was not only the skills and experience we need but a true passion for Sauce Shop and for building long lasting brands. We cannot wait to get started and to see where it takes us.”

“Sauce shop is the kind of challenger brand we love to work with - innovative, ambitious, and hungry to make bold creative choices. Our values as a business felt a perfect match to their own, and we cannot wait to kick-off this sizzling partnership” James Joice, managing director at Fold7.

v2.25.1