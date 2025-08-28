Gain Theory Sponsors 2025 ANA Measurement and Analytics Conference

Global marketing effectiveness and foresight consultancy, Gain Theory, who are the Association of National Advertisers official data and measurement partner, have announced its sponsorship of the upcoming 2025 ANA Measurement and Analytics Conference from 8 to 10 September in Chicago.

Gain Theory managing partner, Marina Stuefer, and Hannah Wilkinson, director of marketing analytics at BetMGM, will discuss 'The Measurement Advantage: Smarter Moves for Bigger Wins' on Monday, 8 September at 3:15PM. The duo will explore how the most forward-thinking brands transform their marketing effectiveness programs to deliver more impact, more often.

Attendees will learn how to unlock powerful new growth levers by measuring and optimising high-impact investments like creative, sponsorships and influencers. The session will explore how to accelerate insights with tools that deliver answers at the speed of marketing opportunities, and how to bridge the gap between recommendations and real-world activation by embedding a culture of data-driven decision-making. Brand side marketing analytics leaders will leave with practical strategies to deliver unmatched value and sustainable business growth through their marketing effectiveness programs.

“In today’s fast-paced marketing landscape, the most successful brands aren’t just spending smarter, they’re measuring smarter. The companies getting the most value from their marketing effectiveness programs focus on three key areas: they thoroughly evaluate all possible growth drivers, including previously unmeasured investments like sponsorships and creative, they deliver insights exactly when decision-makers need them, and they build an organisation-wide culture where data-informed insights directly shape business decisions, consistently turning measurement into tangible results,” said Marina Stuefer.

At the conference, Gain Theory will also be unveiling 'Creative Effectiveness Decoded: A Guide to Data-Informed Creative Impact', a comprehensive guide that explores how marketers can quantify creative impact on sales and optimise creative assets to increase growth. The guide features a step-by-step approach, practical recommendations on how to integrate these approaches into existing processes, and a checklist to get started.

This three-day event, hosted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), will bring together top marketers, researchers, and industry experts shaping the future of measurement. From advancements in AI to retail media networks, CTV, outcome measurement and evolving privacy regulations, the conference will cover the most critical topics influencing measurement in 2025.

The ANA, as the oldest and largest trade association in the US, continues to provide the advertising community with opportunities to collaborate and leverage their leadership for business and brand growth.

With a heritage dating back to 1973, Gain Theory is united by a common purpose: to accelerate the growth of ambitious brands by putting data-informed insights at the heart of every investment decision.

For more information about the 2025 ANA Measurement and Analytics Conference, visit: https://www.ana.net/content/show/id/ms-roi-sep25​

