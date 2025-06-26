Clear Creative Briefs Are No.1 Enabler of Effective Creative

A 2025 update of research conducted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in 2017 indicates that clear and strategic creative briefs continue to be the #1 enabler of effective creative work, but little progress has been made on improving brief quality.
The latest report, 'Better Creative Briefs for Better Brand Building,' saw the ANA ask over 900 agency and client executives to rate twelve characteristics in terms of their importance to the development of successful creative work. 'A tight brief with clearly defined objectives' was rated as the top enabler for the achievement of great creative work by both client and agency judges, and in both cases by a wide margin over other options. Likewise, “poor creative briefs, lacking in focus and clarity” was rated as the top roadblock by both client and agency judges by a significant margin.
A creative brief isn’t just a step in the process; it’s the foundation for everything that follows. Without a strong brief, even the most talented creative team can struggle to deliver meaningful work.
Great briefs are different in important ways from briefs that aren’t so good and have these characteristics.
“Our study re-confirms that an excellent brief remains the top contributor to effective creative work, and great creative, in turn, contributes to brand and business growth,” remarked Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA. “This direct connection makes the creative brief one of the most important documents a marketing team can create.”
The 2025 'Better Creative Briefs for Better Brand Building' study is available here and is a product of the ANA Brand Practice – a division whose mission is to re-establish brand as the most powerful driver of sustainable business growth.