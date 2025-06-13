ANA Returns to Cannes LIONS 2025 with Bold Global Vision

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) returns to the 2025 Cannes LIONS International Festival of Creativity with a bold agenda and presence.

As a founding partner of the Global CMO Growth Council with Cannes LIONS, the ANA will spotlight B2B marketing, AI innovation, and brand leadership—advancing its mission to shape the future of modern marketing as an engine for brand and business growth. This year’s focus also builds on recent breakthroughs in creative effectiveness, inclusive and sustainable marketing, and cross-media measurement.

ANA Programming Highlights — June 18

Mainstage keynote 'How to Be Buyable in B2B: Unlocking a US$19tn Category'

​LinkedIn’s Jann Schwarz and Mimi Turner, alongside author Dr. Marcus Collins, in partnership with the ANA and the IAA, will unveil new research reframing B2B buying behaviour. The data shows that B2B purchase decisions are emotionally and culturally driven, unlocking a fresh blueprint for 'buyability' in the sector.

3.45pm CEST

Rotonde Stage, Rotonde

Global CMO Growth Council sessions - invitation only:

B2B Leadership Breakfast: Now in its second year, this private gathering of global B2B CMOs will preview new LinkedIn research and influence this year's global B2B growth agenda. The forum aims to elevate B2B marketing as a central strategic engine, not a back-office function.

Global CMO Growth Council Leadership Delegation: Top CMOs from around the world will come together to assess progress against Growth Agenda priorities and chart the next phase of action to accelerate marketing-driven business growth.

Cross-Media Measurement Forum: Senior marketers and media leaders will receive an exclusive update on one of the industry's most important transformations: cross-media measurement. Expect insights into how this cross-media measurement is driving accountability, transparency and ROI clarity across platforms, critical for 2026 planning.

AI and 2026 Business Planning Workshop: Led by Growth Council partner Infosys Aster, this workshop will explore how AI will shape future business growth. Attendees will hear from leaders at Infosys Aster, Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Meta, and more, plus share learnings in a facilitated roundtable.

Creative Effectiveness Workshop: Hosted by LIONS Advisory, WARC, and PwC, and chaired by Shell's Dean Aragon and SC Johnson's Renata Ferraiolo, this session explores frameworks for proving the ROI of creativity, including the multiplier effect and the Creative Effectiveness Ladder.

Inclusive and Sustainable Marketing Roundtable: This dialogue brings together marketers committed to building brands that serve people, planet, and profit. Join leaders redefining growth to scale impact and inclusivity across communities and generations.

Additional Programming Powered by ANA