GREATERGOOD Signs Award Winning Director Guimo for US Representation

05/06/2025
Known for his comedic precision and cinematic flair, the Brazil-born director brings a globally minded approach to GREATERGOOD’s expanding commercial roster

GREATERGOOD has tapped Brazilian director Guimo to its roster for US commercial representation. Known for his sharp comedic timing, performance-driven work, and refined visual sensibility, Guimo brings a unique blend of humour and craft to the company’s growing line up.

Guimo has collaborated with major global brands including Old Spice, Heinz, KFC, Danone, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Ford, delivering spots that consistently balance irreverence with emotional resonance. His work has been recognised by top-tier festivals and award shows including Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, D&AD, One Show, ADC, Andy Awards, AICP, and LIA.

“Guimo’s reel makes you laugh, but his craft makes you stay.” said Pedro Aragão de Oliveira, founder of GREATERGOOD. “He’s got that rare ability to elevate humour with precision, heart, and style. We’re beyond excited to have him on board.”

Based between Los Angeles and São Paulo in Brazil, Guimo brings a fresh, globally-minded voice to comedic storytelling in the U.S. market.

“Joining GREATERGOOD just made sense,” said Guimo. “we’re aligned on taste, ambition, and the kind of work we want to put into the world. Excited for what’s ahead.”

With a body of work that fuses performance, craft, and cinematic flair, Guimo is set to bring an exciting comedic edge to GREATERGOOD’s creative future.

