GPN Taps Dave Campbell to Lead US West Coast Expansion

​Global Production Network (GPN) has appointed Dave Campbell, founder of Los Angeles–based Rogue Rep, as its exclusive representative for the US West Coast.



With more than two decades in commercial production, Dave's career spans top agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Wieden + Kennedy, and Chiat/Day SF, as well as a stint in branding at Microsoft. In 2016, he launched Rogue Rep, representing an A-list roster of production companies worldwide and building strong relationships with agencies, brands, production houses, directors, and post-production talent.

His appointment strengthens GPN’s presence on the US West Coast and supports the growth of its new commercial-focused divisions, including AI, Experience Media, Live Events, unsigned directors, and more. Dave and GPN managing director and owner Julia Weichinger share a forward-looking vision of integrating innovative companies and embracing emerging technologies to foster collaboration across borders.

The collaboration was sparked earlier this year at Cannes Lions, when Dave attended a GPN panel and met Julia Weichinger by chance at the LBB & Friends Beach. The connection was instant, and conversations quickly turned to the idea of him stepping into the role — a move that blends his deep industry insight with GPN’s mission for global creative excellence.

Based in LA, Dave will be a familiar face at major industry events, including AICP in Los Angeles and Ciclope in Berlin, championing GPN’s mission to connect the best in global production.

For US West Coast inquiries, Dave Campbell can be reached at dave@roguerep.com.