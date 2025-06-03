VeraViews Announces Launch of the UAE’s First Home-Grown Ad Exchange and Supply-Side Platform

VeraViews, has announced the official launch of the UAE’s first home-grown Ad Exchange and Supply-Side Platform (SSP), established to transform UAE’s digital advertising ecosystem and set a new gold standard for secure, accountable, and fraud-free programmatic advertising, including high-value video formats.

At its core, an Ad Exchange is a digital marketplace that connects advertisers with available ad space on websites and apps in real time, while a Supply-Side Platform (SSP) enables publishers such as local news sites, video platforms, and mobile apps to manage and sell that ad space automatically.

Until now, advertisers and UAE based publishers were compelled to operate within global ecosystems that offered limited control, no transparency and high invalid traffic (IVT/Fraud) rates. Launched in the UAE for the UAE under the Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI Initiative in 2024, the VeraViews Ad Exchange and SSP which is live, redefines the foundations of digital advertising and is designed to serve UAE’s fast-growing premium and luxury advertising market.

With VeraViews, brands can reach 100% UAE-based, human audiences through a platform that puts transparency and accountability first. By connecting advertisers directly with verified local publishers, VeraViews ensures that campaigns are delivered to real people on verified platforms eliminating intermediaries and significantly reducing ad fraud and enhancing the UAE’s profile with regards to anti-money laundering and digital crime.

The VeraViews platform is powered by proprietary AdTrace and Proof of Traffic (PoT) technologies. These enable AI-driven fraud detection and strict Know Your Business (KYB) onboarding to ensure that every ad impression is real, every transaction is trackable, and every participant in the ecosystem is verified. This ensures that advertisers' budgets are reaching real audiences in the UAE, while enabling publishers to maximise their revenue in a secure and transparent environment.

Khaleej Times has been confirmed as the first official publisher partner on the VeraViews Ad Exchange. With this onboarding, Khaleej Times will become the first UAE-based publisher able to deliver verified, fraud-free ad inventory through the VeraViews platform.

His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade remarked, “VeraViews embodies the spirit of the NextGenFDI programme—transforming cutting-edge technology into nationally-anchored economic value. By launching the UAE’s first home-grown, fraud-proof Ad Exchange, the company speaks to our Digital Economy Strategy 2031 mandate for trust, transparency and advanced data governance. Khaleej Times’ early adoption signals that our media sector is ready to set global benchmarks, while ensuring every advertising dirham amplifies real engagement and safeguards our reputation as a premier, tech-led business hub.”

Charles Yardley, CEO of Khaleej Times said, “Khaleej Times is proud to light the way for the UAE’s next-gen digital economy. Onboarding to the VeraViews Ad Exchange means our inventory is not just premium—it will be 100 % verified and fraud-free with a significant increase in demand. Advertisers gain instant, accountable access to loyal Gulf audiences, while we advance the nation’s drive for transparent, tech-led media.”

Jean Laurent Vilon, managing director of global media agency Mazarine said, “The launch of the VeraViews Ad Exchange and SSP marks a pivotal moment for the region’s digital advertising ecosystem. As the first of its kind in the UAE, this platform not only elevates transparency and accountability in digital media but also unlocks measurable value for the premium brands we represent. At Mazarine, we’re proud to support this next-generation solution, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation, performance, and integrity in brand storytelling.”

Olena Buyan, chief product officer at VeraViews, said, “VeraViews relocated its global headquarters to the UAE under the Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI programme last year. Launching the VeraViews Ad Exchange in 2025 contributes towards turning the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy 2031 from policy into product. Our fraud-proof solution gives brands proof of every impression, setting a new global bar for transparent media technology built in the UAE. Khaleej Times onboarding as the first premium publisher partner signals—both to the market and to Centennial 2071 ambitions—that the UAE intends to lead, not follow, in creating a trust-first advertising ecosystem.”

This partnership reflects the growing shift among leading UAE publishers toward platforms that prioritise transparency, security, and full control over their audience engagement.

