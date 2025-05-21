senckađ
Fireflies Tour Returns with 1,000km Journey for Blood Cancer Research

21/05/2025
Riders will tackle the iconic climbs of the Tour de France en route to the Cannes Lions Festival while raising funds for lifesaving blood cancer research

The iconic Fireflies Tour, the creative industry’s 1,000km charity cycle ride, returns for its 21st edition this June—promising a classic route, fresh challenges, and the same unwavering commitment to raising funds for blood cancer research.

On 8 June, 33 dedicated riders will embark on an epic eight-day journey from Geneva to Nice, and on to the Cannes Lions Festival. This year’s adventure begins in Aix-Les-Bains, with the peloton tackling the most celebrated climbs of the Tour de France. The tour is fully supported by J&S events, a professional cycle guiding company, ensuring that riders of all experience levels can train for and complete this once-in-a-lifetime challenge.

Since its founding in 2001 by Sandy Watson Scott and Ridley Scott Films, when five ad industry friends decided to cycle from London to Cannes, the Fireflies Tour has united hundreds of creative professionals from agencies, production companies, and beyond. Together, they have raised over £2.3 million for blood cancer research, riding in honour of those battling the disease and inspired by their courage.

Inspired by the courage it takes to fight cancer, The Fireflies Tour is a celebration of life, love and friendship. Bicycles are involved, but so are tears, laughter, mountains, ice-creams, reggae music and uncommon amounts of joy.

To mark the start of this year’s tour, All Is Joy Studios in Soho will host the official launch party on Wednesday, 28 May at 6:30pm (75 Dean Street, W1). Join us to celebrate the 2025 riders, meet previous participants, and learn more about this year’s charity partners. New applicants and sponsors are warmly encouraged to attend, connect with the Fireflies community, and discover how they can support this extraordinary cause.

Tour Dates:

8–15 June 2025

Charity Partner:

This year, the Fireflies are proud to support London-based Blood Fund.​

Blood Fund has three main objectives: supporting specialist nurses to improve patient experience, funding staff for labour-intensive clinical trials, and providing financial backing for young researchers conducting preliminary work that can lead to larger funding opportunities. Their latest advances include offering gene editing and stem cell transplants for sickle cell disease patients in 2025, potentially transforming this debilitating condition and improving quality of life for sufferers. This year they will also start more than 10 additional studies of novel drugs in blood diseases, offering new treatments to patients who have exhausted other possibilities. Your donation will help fund this lifesaving research and treatment.

To sponsor a rider or make a donation, please visit this page.

