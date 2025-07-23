Fact & Fiction Welcomes Meredith Kelly as Head of Account

Fact & Fiction has announced the hiring of Meredith Kelly as head of account and her addition to the agency's executive leadership team. Kelly brings extensive experience building strategic partnerships for major brands including Royal Caribbean Cruises, USGA, McDonald's, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, and Scotts Miracle-Gro with experience at MullenLowe, Arnold Worldwide, Mischief, and Connelly Partners.

The hire signals Fact & Fiction's commitment to strengthening client relationships through proven leadership as the independent agency continues expanding its roster of ambitious brands.

"Everything we build starts with client relationships, and Meredith understands this better than anyone," said Kyle Taylor, founder and CEO of Fact & Fiction. "She thinks strategically but stays connected to the details that matter. Her ability to anticipate what clients need and act on it is exactly the kind of leadership we need as we grow."

Meredith's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Fact & Fiction as the agency scales its operations while maintaining the culture and agility that sets independent shops apart. Her role will encompass both account leadership and strategic input on business direction, reflecting the collaborative approach that defines the agency's executive team. Kelly joins an executive leadership team that includes Derek Anderson, who oversees brand and strategy, alongside co-chief creative officers Matt Clark and Yelan Tong.

"Great work comes from great relationships, trust, and action, and that's something you can't scale with process alone," said Meredith. "It requires intention, cultural commitment, and the right people in the right roles. I'm excited to help build that foundation as we grow."

Since transitioning to independence in late 2023, Fact & Fiction has focused on attracting talent that shares its vision for creating meaningful work while building sustainable partnerships with clients. Meredith's track record of translating business challenges into creative solutions aligns with the agency's approach to delivering results that matter.

"The industry talks a lot about partnerships, but most agencies default to vendor relationships," Kyle added. "Meredith has spent her career building the kind of trust and collaboration that actually moves the needle. She understands that sustainable growth comes from doing exceptional work for the right clients, and she's going to help us stay true to that philosophy as we scale. That's what we're committed to here."