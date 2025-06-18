Voodoo Ranger and Jeppson's Malört Unleash Chaos with 'Roulette IPA'

In a move that redefines experiential marketing, New Belgium Brewing's Voodoo Ranger has partnered with Chicago's notorious Jeppson's Malört and creative agency Fact & Fiction to launch Roulette IPA, a six-pack that transforms beer drinking into a high-stakes game of chance.

The concept is deceptively simple yet brilliantly chaotic: each six-pack contains four cans of Voodoo Ranger's beloved Juicy Haze IPA, an easy drinking, crowd-pleaser, alongside two mystery cans containing a never-before-seen Malört-style IPA that's bitter, regrettable, and basically a dare in a can. With identical packaging and zero visual indicators, consumers won't know which variety they've selected until that first fateful sip. The innovative packaging design features a functional roulette spinner, adding another layer of anticipation to the experience.

"We think the best brand experiences happen when you throw out the rulebook,” said Rebecca Dye Yonushonis, CMO at New Belgium Brewing, "Roulette IPA isn't just a collaboration, it's a dare wrapped in a six-pack."

The campaign leverages both brands' rebellious DNA. Voodoo Ranger, currently the fastest-growing craft beer brand in the United States, brings its signature irreverence to the collaboration. Malört contributes its cult status as the Chicago spirit that's equal parts punishment and rite of passage that has sparked countless reaction videos across social platforms.

Fact & Fiction, Voodoo Ranger's longtime agency partner, helped turn the chaos of two cult brands into a campaign built for maximum shareability, whether that's filming friends' reactions at house parties or creating viral content for feeds. The agency focused on transforming the brands' mutual love of rule-breaking into something that undeniably creates product-driven moments worth documenting, sharing, and watching.

The timing of the collaboration leverages Malört's growing cult following among those drawn to the wormwood-heavy, unapologetic flavor guaranteed to provoke immediate reactions. Paired with Voodoo Ranger's rebellious, no-rules brand energy, Roulette IPA promises to flood social feeds with authentic chaos by turning every consumer interaction into potential marketing content.

Roulette IPA promises to be an, um, unforgettable experience. Hope for haze. Brace for pain. And whatever happens, hit record.