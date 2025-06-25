FP7McCann Becomes Most Awarded MENA Agency at Cannes Lions 2025 with Seven Wins

At the 72nd Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, FP7McCann won seven Lions, emerging as the most awarded agency in MENA in terms of Lions and the top-ranking agency of the UAE. The recognition spans global and regional brands including Arla, McDonald’s, Waterstones UK, and the Testicular Cancer Society.

The agency’s standout win came with one Gold Lion in Sustainable Development Goals for Recipe for Change, a purpose-led campaign for Arla Foods that addressed food insecurity in Lebanon. The campaign transformed traditional home-cooked recipes into a scalable, community-first restaurant model, generating sustainable income and renewed purpose for local mothers.

Recipe for Change also secured a Silver Lion in Brand Experience & Activation and a Bronze Lion in Creative B2B, delivered in partnership with MCN sister agencies Current Global MENAT and Craft.

The agency’s creative work was further recognised with five Bronze Lions across multiple categories and client collaborations:

One x Bronze in PR for Sponsored Balls , a campaign developed with the Testicular Cancer Society & Club Deportivo Leganés

a campaign developed with the Testicular Cancer Society & Club Deportivo Leganés Two x Bronze in Digital Craft and Film for Read Better , created in collaboration with McCann Bristol and UM Central for Waterstones UK

, created in collaboration with McCann Bristol and UM Central for Waterstones UK One x Bronze in Outdoor for Not for First Dates, for McDonald’s UAE, in partnership with MCN PR and media agencies: Weber Shandwick MENAT, UM, and Craft

In addition to its Lion wins, FP7McCann also contributed to 5 global wins, including a prestigious Titanium shortlist forLife Donor Card- MRM Germany that reimagines organ donation awareness in real-life moments. The agency also contributed to the Public Money ATM campaign with McCann Poland, further demonstrating the agency’s role in shaping ideas that go beyond borders.

​Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7McCann MENAT said, “We’re proud to represent the MENAT region at Cannes Lions with work that speaks to local truths and resonates globally. Winning across some of the world’s most reputed and respected brands, from Arla and McDonald’s to Waterstones and the Testicular Cancer Society, is proof that enduring partnerships and client trust are the true drivers of powerful creativity. We’re showing up with ideas that are locally born but globally relevant, and that only happens through resilient teams, strong partnerships, and a shared belief that creativity can drive a real impact. Congratulations to all the winners this year, we’re honoured to be in such great company.”

​Federico Fanti, regional chief creative officer at FP7McCann MENAT said, “To see the MENAT region represented with such strength and purpose on the global stage is something to celebrate. Across four awarded campaigns globally, each backed by some of the world’s most trusted and future-facing brands including McDonald’s, Arla, Waterstones UK and Testicular Cancer Society, we set out to create work that was powerful in its simplicity.

Each idea tackled a real issue, from food insecurity and digital behaviour to finding cheekier ways to talk about men’s health and did so with honesty and clarity.

I’m incredibly proud of our teams, and deeply grateful to our clients who trusted and believed in our work from day one.”

​Nayaab Rais, executive creative director at FP7McCann Dubai said, “Seven Lions, four campaigns, one underlying belief: that great ideas start with a truth well told. Whether we’re talking tabbouleh or testicles, we’re always finding bold, unexpected ways to express truths in a way people can feel. The goal isn’t just to be clever or different, but to be authentic and culturally relevant, whether that’s through mischief or meaning.”

