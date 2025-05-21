FCB NY and NY Times Magazine Repeat Atop ADC Global Creative Rankings

FCB New York and The New York Times Magazine are once again among the top firms in theADC Global Creative Rankings for 2025, based on point totals for wins at last week’s ADC 104th Annual Awards ceremony during Creative Week in New York.



FCB New York is ADC Global Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year. The agency won this year’s prestigious ADC Black Cube for Best of Show for “Spreadbeats” on behalf of Spotify, as well as a total of four Best of Disciplines, 13 Gold Cubes, 10 Silvers, seven Bronzes, and six Merits.



Repeating as ADC Design Firm of the Year, The New York Times Magazine was awarded three Best of Discipline honours (Best of Illustration, Best of Magazine/Newspaper Design, and Best of Photography), as well as six Gold Cubes, two Silvers, five Bronzes, and two Merits.



Highlights of this year’sADC Global Creative Rankings are as follows (click the category links to view the full list for each):



Agency Rankings



1. FCB New York

2. Klick Health Toronto

3. Serviceplan Germany Munich

4. Area 23 New York

5. Scholz & Friends Berlin

6. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

7. Rethink Toronto

8. R/GA Japan Tokyo

9. Dentsu Tokyo

10. VML Mexico Mexico City

Independent Agency Rankings



1. Klick Health Toronto

2. Serviceplan Germany Munich

3. Rethink Toronto

4. L&C New York

5. Jones Knowles Ritchie London

Design Firm Rankings



1. The New York Times Magazine New York

2. Auge Design Florence

3. Kossmanndejong Exhibition Design Amsterdam

4. The New York Times New York

5. So Creative Studio Shanghai

ADC 104th top-ranked agencies by region this year are as follows (click the region to view the full list).



Asia Pacific Agency of the Year: R/GA Japan Tokyo

Europe Agency of the Year: Serviceplan Germany Munich

Latin America Agency of the Year: VML Mexico Mexico City

Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year:Publicis Middle East Dubai

North America Agency of the Year: FCB New York

ADC 104th global rankings in other categories is as follows (click the category links to view the full list for each):

Brand-Side Agency Rankings: Squarespace New York

Brand Rankings: Spotify

Non-Profit Client Rankings: WWF

Production Company Rankings: Zombie StudioSão Paulo

Music & Sound Company Rankings: Canja Audio Culture Curitiba

Agency Network Rankings: FCB Global

Creative Rankings: Danilo Boer, Global Creative Partner, FCB Global

Highest Ranked Work

1. “Spreadbeats” by FCB New York for Spotify

2. “Lap of Legends” by FCB New York for AB Inbev - Michelob ULTRA

3. “47” by Klick Health Toronto with Canja Audio Culture Curitiba and Zombie StudioSão Paulo for Café Joyeux

Country Rankings



1. United States

2. Canada

3. Germany

4. China

5. United Kingdom

Region Rankings



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Using dropdown menus, theADC Global Creative Rankingscan be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Brand, Non-Profit Client, Brand Parent Company, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Agency Network, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives.



Rankings can be viewed globally, and also by region and country.



Rankings methodology



Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on ADC Cubes, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Cube 45 points, Silver 21, Bronze 9, Merit 3, Fusion Cube 90, Designism Cube 90, Best of Discipline 90, Best of Non-Profit 90, and Black Cube for Best of Show 135.



Points are only awarded to agencies listed as Primary and Secondary on entries. If several agencies are listed under Primary and Secondary, the points are divided among them. If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline, the points for all awards wins will be counted towards the rankings.

A total of 10,935 pieces were entered from 59 countries and regions in the ADC 104th Annual Awards. Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 41 countries were awarded a total of 102 ADC Gold Cubes, 133 Silvers, 189 Bronzes, and 347 Merits this year.



A complete showcase of all ADC 104th Annual Awards Cube winners can be viewed here.