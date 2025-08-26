Extra Space Storage Showcases How Storage Can Help Clean up Life’s Unexpected Twists

​Barrett Hofherr, the independent, full-service advertising agency, has launched a major national advertising campaign for Extra Space Storage, the largest player in the self-storage industry, using humour to show how storage space can play an ideal role in helping clean up the unexpected messes that life throws in your way.

The campaign features three :15 spots that tell hilariously offbeat and relatable stories about people who suddenly find themselves in desperate need of storage. In ‘Motorcycle,’ a leather-clad biker touts the freedom of the open road—until his Mom forces him out of her garage. In ‘Boomerang,’ a starchy, old-money husband and wife are forced to put the wife’s bizarrely inappropriate artwork into storage when their grown son moves back home. And in ‘New Mom,’ a radiantly happy Mom gushes over her newborn, only to be shown in horror-movie lighting as she bemoans how all their “nice things” had to be put in storage.

Each spot ends with the visual branding ID of a storage space gate slamming shut, emblazoned by the company’s ingenious tagline, “For Whatever Life Has in Storage.”

The campaign strategy is based on the fact that most demand for self-storage is generated by life events, planned and unplanned. The creative work dramatises this idea and shows how Extra Space Storage solves such problems without the headache that comes with it.

“Life happens and people leave you a bunch of weird stuff. You have to move or downsize. A friend or relative needs your extra bedroom or basement,” said Todd Eisner, executive creative director, Barrett Hofherr. “You can’t predict these things, but with Extra Space, you can deal with them quickly, easily and with peace of mind.”

“The campaign aims to raise consumer awareness that Extra Space Storage is the place to go when life pivots in any unexpected direction,” said Dayna Hathaway, CMO, Extra Space Storage. “You never know what life will bring, but you can count on Extra Space to help our customers and provide a clean, safe and easy-to-navigate process during their life transition.”

Extra Space Storage is the largest operator of self-storage facilities and the largest third-party self-storage management company in the US. Founded in 1977, the company has 4,000+ locations across the country and is based in Salt Lake City.

The commercials and a number of static assets will run for several weeks on national linear (cable) TV and CTV channels, on social, digital and search. The full-funnel campaign is designed to drive awareness in tandem with existing hyper-targeted efforts.

Barrett Hofherr was named agency of record for Extra Space Storage in May, adding to a growing roster of new work that also includes Habit Burger & Grill, VideoAmp, and HotelTonight, an Airbnb-owned travel app.

