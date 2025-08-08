8x8 Flips the Script on B2B Marketing with AI-Powered Campaign

Forget swag. Forget postcards. 8x8, Inc., the industry's most integrated platform provider for customer experience (CX), has unveiled ‘The Power of You’ – a bold new campaign redefining personalised B2B engagement.

8x8 is replacing one-size-fits-all outreach with something unforgettable: AI-crafted video content created exclusively for the company's customers and prospects. Every spot is bespoke – turning what used to be generic touchpoints into high-impact, highly personal moments.

Reimagining B2B Relationship Marketing

Instead of relying on mass-produced materials or generic campaigns, 8x8 is creating dozens of unique, cinematic video spots that celebrate individual customers and prospects as workplace heroes. Here’s how it works: 8x8 collaborates with each participant to develop a personalised hero narrative that reflects their real-world IT and CX challenges. AI then transforms their photos into action-movie scenarios, turning decision-makers into the stars of their own success stories.

"Most B2B marketing still plays it safe, and that's our opportunity," said Bruno Bertini, chief marketing officer of 8x8. "The Power of You isn't just a campaign – it's a dramatic shift in how we build relationships. We're putting customers at the center as the heroes of their story, not the bystanders."

The creative breakthrough came from 8x8's longtime agency partner Barrett Hofherr, who has worked with the company for the last 16 months.

"We asked ourselves: why are B2B companies spending millions on broad awareness campaigns when they're targeting such a specific, niche audience?" said Craig Mangan, ECD of Barrett Hofherr. "What if instead we created a personalised commercial that makes each customer the star of their own action movie? AI makes that possible - custom Super Bowl commercials for every important relationship."

The Technical Innovation

Working with production company 1stAveMachine, Barrett Hofherr leverages advanced AI video generation tools including Veo 2 and Veo 3 to bring these concepts to life. Real customers become action heroes:

Chris Gensmantel, chief information officer at LSH Auto, appears as an archaeological explorer "excavating hidden customer insights," an F1 driver "racing past legacy roadblocks," and a monster truck driver who "demolishes outdated tech into dust."

Genelle Chamberlain, IT manager at PrimeSource, is portrayed as a deep-sea explorer "diving deep to uncover customer insights," an orchestra conductor "harmonising remote teams," and a human cannonball who "blasts off to solve IT problems and lands it every time."

360-Degree Campaign Launch

‘The Power of You’ has been launched as a comprehensive campaign spanning multiple touchpoints. Chris and Genelle's hero commercials will lead the charge on connected TV (CTV) and paid social platforms, while the broader campaign extends across out-of-home advertising, display banners, podcasts, and additional digital channels.

"Too much B2B marketing still talks to job titles, not people," added Bruno. "IT and CX leaders told us they feel sidelined – seen as support, not strategy. We're changing that. Our content makes them the protagonists of their own transformation story."

Industry Impact

The campaign signals a broader transformation in how enterprise companies approach customer relationships. By demonstrating that AI can enable truly bespoke marketing at scale, 8x8 and Barrett Hofherr are pioneering an approach that could reshape B2B marketing across industries.

