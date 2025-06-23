Exploring the V&A East Storehouse: A Review of the New GLAM Landmark

The newest addition to the V&A family marks a bold reimagining of the role of cultural institutions and a significant shift in the GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums) sector. As a world-class example of decolonising collections, the East Storehouse places people firmly at its core. With the doors opening at the end of May, we thought it a great opportunity to share our take on the new cultural icon, across storage to showcase.



We found the innovative space challenges traditional preconceptions of what a museum should be, replacing the stereotypically static and sterile with something active and engaging. Allowing visitors to go behind-the-scenes with industrial mesh walkways framing the perimeter, while a glass floor at the centre of the open-plan design offers a striking view of the activity below.



Wayfinding is colour-coded, allowing visitors to navigate at their own pace based on their personal interests; purple for ‘Working Museum’, yellow for 'Collecting Stories' and green for the ‘Sourcebook for Design’.

Letting the public go private



Visitors can watch conservation work in real time, hear the hum of forklifts transporting objects and join free group sessions called ‘Object Encounters’, which showcase stories from the Storehouse. The amazing ‘Order an Object’ feature lets you explore the collection in more depth and get up close and personal. Choose from 1.7 million items on the website and schedule a time during your visit to see your selected objects up close. Reflecting the V&A’s mission to be transparent, authentic and accessible to all, the space makes you feel like a cog in the well oiled machine.



It's a masterclass in participatory learning and one of the most unique GLAM experiences we’ve seen. Evenings at the Storehouse are just as vibrant, with late-night openings and the lively e5 Social café space. And this June, the building will be further activated by a new programme of curated events, talks, experiences, and micro-residencies.



Turning storytelling into storydoing



Digital integration is not an afterthought, but central to the experience. Every object is paired with a unique ID tag, granting access to the museum’s working database containing over one million records and half a million images compiled over the V&A’s lifetime. This invites self-directed exploration, empowering visitors to follow personal interests and construct their own narratives, rather than simply consuming pre-written captions. Here, the archive is being reframed as a highly personal repository and deeply connected to our own lived experience. The new 'Hacked Ends' feature showcases 100 mini displays, inviting us into the story through open-ended prompts such as, “How would you interpret the objects you see above and below?” or “Do you collect any memorabilia or keepsakes?”. The tone of voice is perfectly pitched, friendly and conversational, with just the right level of storytelling to keep it engaging.

Linking to local



If you haven’t noticed already, people play a central role. Drawing inspiration from the four Olympic boroughs - Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets, and Waltham Forest - the Storehouse puts local stories front and centre. One standout example is the preservation of a section from the brutalist Robin Hood Gardens estate. By conserving a piece of this controversial building, the V&A demonstrates its commitment to sharing difficult and often overlooked histories. As Dr. Christopher Turner, Keeper of the V&A’s Design, Architecture and Digital Department, explains, “It is also an object that will stimulate debate around architecture and urbanism today, it raises important questions about the history and future of housing in Britain, and what we want from our cities.” Here the V&A demonstrate how archives can also be a powerhouse for future innovation and facilitate difficult conversations.



Prioritising people



The Storehouse is also a platform for community creation. Local residents have been invited to contribute artworks inspired by objects in the archive, which are displayed alongside the originals, weighting them as equal in value. In the spirit of democratising the collection, a public bulletin board encourages feedback on what stories are missing, what voices remain unheard, and what visitors would like to see more of.

Speaking with a member of the front-of-house team, we were struck by her words: “What we’re trying to do here is really open the Storehouse to everyone. This is the national collection - this is our collection.” This sentiment is clearly reflected through the free entry policy and bold statement of not offering a gift shop. It feels like a true act of generosity, not driven by profit but instead deeply invested in the good of the people.



This signals a very exciting and disruptive moment for both the GLAM sector and its audiences. With the sister East Museum set to open in the spring, we’re eager to see how this bold vision continues to evolve and challenge our expectations.

