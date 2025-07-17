Dalziel & Pow Launches Retail Store for Next in Newcastle

Global strategy and design studio Dalziel & Pow has created a new store for retail giant Next at Eldon Square this week, Newcastle’s oldest, most iconic shopping centre.

The Eldon Square store launch follows Next store openings in Stratford City, Canterbury and Ripon, also designed by Dalziel & Pow. The launch is part of a roll-out of the retail design concept in Next stores across the country this year, with additional store openings planned for 2026 and beyond.

Next’s aim is to offer a frictionless shopping experience that allows any shopper to be able to find, pick-up and purchase their item as quickly as possible. Dalziel & Pow delivered on this brief by creating a highly flexible store environment that allows for different departments to expand, reduce or relocate within the store as required.

All the design elements were chosen to ensure the products on display are always the stars of the show. The store features a limited palette of materials to create a neutral, warm canvas. Textured render is used throughout the space, accented by architectural details such as pink and aqua blue tiles and warm green render, with ribbed stone connecting all the customer service areas.

Lighting also plays a key role, combining soft ceiling illumination, integrated LED features to create contrast and glowing glazed fins at the shopfront.

Mark Frankland, creative director of environments, Dalziel & Pow, said, “We have been proud strategic partners with Next for the past 18 years, delivering a flexible and adaptable concept that supports Next’s ongoing expansion and accommodates their changing category mix. The results achieved at Stratford, Ripon and Eldon Square have been excellent and we look forward to what is to come as our partnership continues.”

