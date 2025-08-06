Amber Haas on Why Strategy Should Inspire Bold and Brave Thinking

Amber Haas is a senior creative strategist at Dalziel & Pow, where she shapes thoughtful, future-facing strategies that bring brands closer to their audiences.

With an empathetic and curious approach, she uncovers people’s behaviours, motivations and drivers, and turns those insights into meaningful, culture-driven brand and experience strategies.

Blending big-picture thinking with sharp insight, Amber balances creativity and logic to ensure every idea is purposeful and every project connects on an emotional level.

She recently sat down with LBB to discuss how she is always learning new things on the job, finding inspiration in unlikely places and the many benefits of collaboration.





LBB> What part of your job/the strategic process do you enjoy the most?

Amber> What I enjoy most is that I’m always learning. Every project brings something new, whether it’s a different sector, a new audience, or a fresh team dynamic. It’s always changing, which keeps things exciting!

I love the balance my job brings between creativity and logic. That mix of left and right brain thinking always keeps me on my toes. Taking a brief, shaping it into something clear, and then seeing it come to life is magic. There’s something really special about working together to create something people can truly connect with.

Ultimately, I’m just a really (really) curious person. I love observing how people behave, spotting patterns, and exploring culture and trends. The fact that that’s part of my job is pretty great!







LBB> What strategic maxims, frameworks or principles do you find yourself going back to over and over again? Why are they so useful?

Amber> To be honest, it’s less about frameworks for me personally, and more about observing and understanding people. As an empath, I try to use my awareness to read between the lines, explore different perspectives, and uncover what really matters.

It’s about tuning into how people feel, what drives them, the challenges they face, and the needs and expectations they have. When you connect on an emotional level, you’re far more likely to create something meaningful.

I’ve learnt so much from working alongside inspiring people. I try to be a sponge, paying close attention to how they think, how they problem solve, how they behave, and the questions they ask.





LBB> We’re used to hearing about the best creative advertising campaigns, but what’s your favourite historic campaign from a strategic perspective? One that you feel demonstrates great strategy?

Amber> An oldie but a goodie is Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign. From a strategic perspective, its strength lies in its simplicity. It’s not really about sport or shoes; it’s about a feeling.

It’s that universal human need to find the motivation to do something (especially when you don’t feel like it) and that inner drive to reach your potential. I think that emotional resonance is what makes it so powerful and why it still feels just as relevant today.





LBB> When you’re turning a business brief into something that can inform an inspiring creative project, what do you find the most useful resource to draw on?

Amber> A brief is just the beginning. For me, it starts with curiosity. What really matters is getting under the skin of the business by asking the right questions, digging into what’s not being said or shared, and identifying the tensions, opportunities, and the real problem we’re looking to solve.

I lean on all the usual tools of customer research, stakeholder conversations, and competitor analysis, but sometimes the best insights come from unexpected sources: being out and about, overhearing a conversation, noticing a cultural shift, catching a nugget from a story, or spotting something on social media. Inspiration is everywhere!

For me, strategy is about zooming out before you zoom in: absorbing as much as possible, embracing the fog, and then distilling everything into something clear, directional, and ambitious that creates a springboard for creativity and ideas.





LBB> What sort of creatives do you like to work with? As a strategist, what do you want them to do with the information you give them?

Amber> I love working with people who are curious and open-minded, who enjoy collaborating and aren’t afraid to challenge thinking or take risks. The best results come from teams where everyone feels comfortable sharing their unique perspectives and ideas, and building on each other's strengths, expertise, and experiences.

For me, regardless of specialism, it’s about working side by side, bouncing ideas off each other, learning together, and crafting something stronger than you could alone. Strategy isn’t a rigid blueprint; it’s a guide to spark ideas, not limit them. Great strategy inspires bold, brave thinking that resonates, differentiates, and has lasting impact.





LBB> There’s a negative stereotype about strategy being used to validate creative ideas, rather than as a resource to inform them and make sure they’re effective. How do you make sure the agency gets this the right way round?

Amber> At Dalziel & Pow, strategy is a collaborative process. This means teams are shaping responses together and insights inform decisions.

Collaboration from the outset ensures the strategy is owned by everyone and is something the whole team feels connected to, rather than part of a checklist or a post-rationalisation. It’s the magic thread that keeps everything aligned.

When strategy is embedded, it brings clarity, creates focus, and ensures the work is grounded in real insight and meaning.





LBB> What advice would you give to anyone considering a career as a strategist/planner?

Amber> Stay curious and ask lots of questions. They’re strategic superpowers!