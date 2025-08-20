Evolution Fresh Offers Up Free Soda-Powered Car Wash In LA

In a daring challenge to the sugary, artificial beverage status quo, Evolution Fresh is launching a provocative stunt that sends a powerful message about the chemicals in other artificial sodas. Teaming up with influencer Bretman Rock, a passionate advocate for real fruit and brand fan, and creative agency BSSP, Evolution Fresh is bringing a free, soda-powered car wash to the streets of Los Angeles.



The goal? To show consumers that there is a better option for those who want a real , refreshing soda experience without the rust-removing ingredients.

Picture this: As cars approach the wash they are met with the chance for a complimentary wash powered by a cleaning solution that uses Phosphoric Acid - the same ingredient notorious for its ability to remove grime and rust, which is found in traditional sodas. This campaign urges consumers to reconsider their beverage choices, championing the notion that if it “cleans rust off autobodies, imagine what it does to your body.”



While their vehicles undergo this eye-opening cleaning process, attendees will sip on Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda, made with USDA Certified Organic real squeezed fruit and no added sugar. Set in a vibrant fruit oasis lounge area, customers can unwind while enjoying a refreshing and real alternative to traditional sodas that often contain harmful additives.

Each can of Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda delivers a burst of flavour, packed with prebiotic fibre to support gut health - without any added sugars or artificial ingredients.



With this eye-opening stunt, Evolution Fresh is not merely washing cars; it’s redefining refreshment by exposing the hidden dangers of conventional beverages and providing a vibrant Real Fruit Soda that’s bursting with benefits. By illuminating the ingredients lurking in many sodas, the brand is empowering consumers to make informed choices that prioritise their health and well-being.

