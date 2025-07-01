senckađ
noosa Declares Itself 'The Envy of the Yogurt Aisle' in Bold Campaign

01/07/2025
With creamy confidence and Aussie flair, the brand teams up with BSSP to serve up soul-satisfying yogurt that leaves the rest of the aisle feeling… inadequate

noosa yoghurt is setting a new standard in the yogurt aisle with its bold campaign, 'The Envy of the Yogurt Aisle,' created by creative agency partner, BSSP. Following the success of 'Flavour from Down Under,' noosa is unapologetically owning its position as a challenger brand, with bold confidence. This campaign celebrates the brand’s unique identity, redefining what it means to stand out in the yogurt aisle.

In a market where many yogurts focus solely on function, noosa offers something more profound— whole milk yoghurt with a smooth, creamy texture and vibrant real fruit that captures both superior taste and imagination. This unique combination sets noosa apart, offering an experience that feeds the soul as well as the body.

The campaign brings the yogurt aisle to life through a series of comedic narratives personifying the types of yogurt shoppers often come across. Imagine Greek Yogurt’s dramatic fall from Mt. Olympus or Regular Yogurt’s bewilderment when encountering true taste. These stories highlight noosa's full on tasty, Aussie-style yoghurt as the star others aspire to emulate.

noosa’s campaign unfolds through a series of engaging video and static assets, designed to capture attention across social media online video, and e-commerce platforms. With its distinct personality and full-on taste, noosa is more than just a yogurt—it's the one others secretly (or not-so-secretly) wish to be.

This narrative showcases noosa’s commitment to redefining the yogurt category. As noosa continues to innovate and expand its presence, it invites consumers and industry insiders alike to witness the brand that truly is "The Envy of the Yogurt Aisle."

