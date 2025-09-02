senckađ
Evergreen Garden Care Appoints VCCP Global Integrated Agency of Record

02/09/2025
Following a competitive pitch run by Booster Consulting, VCCP will unite strategy, creative, media, PR, influencer and social across brands including Miracle-Gro, Roundup and Weedol

Evergreen Garden Care, home to some of the world’s most recognisable garden care brands, has appointed global challenger network VCCP as its integrated agency of record following a competitive three-way pitch process managed by Booster Consulting.

The win establishes a global relationship and unites VCCP’s strategy and creative with VCCP Media, global content creation studio Girl&Bear and Good Relations who manage PR, influencer and social.

VCCP will deliver integrated brand platforms designed to scale internationally across Evergreen’s portfolio, which includes Miracle-Gro, Levington, Tomorite, Roundup, Weedol, Patio Magic! and Clear.

The appointment builds on the successful relationship between Good Relations and Miracle-Gro, which began in 2024 with PR, influencer and social, in a process also run by Booster.

Karen Wilkinson, marketing director UK and Ireland at Evergreen Garden Care, said, “This partnership is a significant step for Evergreen. We wanted more than an agency roster - we wanted a team who could work together seamlessly to unlock the potential of our brands in the UK and globally. VCCP’s One Roof Thinking and integrated model gives us exactly that, and their challenger mindset will help us bring fresh relevance to the category.”

Roly Darby, MD at VCCP, added, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Evergreen across such a strong portfolio of brands. We’re passionate about creating enduring brand platforms - and thanks to our One Roof approach, we’re uniquely placed to bring creativity, media, production, PR and social together as one global team. This win is a brilliant example of our ethos that ‘It only works if it all works’.”

Nick Elliott, director of Booster said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Karen and the Evergreen team to help create, what we are certain will be, a successful, long-term relationship with VCCP. The chemistry and fit is excellent between the teams, and we are excited to see the work that is created as a result."

The first campaign for Miracle-Gro will launch in Spring 2026, marking the debut of this new global partnership model. Further brand platforms will follow across the Evergreen portfolio, with work already underway to ensure they are built to flex and scale internationally.

