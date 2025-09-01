Allwyn's Big Gold Hand Reignites Magic of Lotto

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, has launched its new campaign for Lotto, instilling win belief across the nation.



It marks a return to its original It Could Be You slogan, re-dedicating the campaign to the core promise of Lotto. The slogan, which has not been seen on screens for more than 26 years, is now substantiated by a wealth of winning stories from over 30 years of players buying Lotto tickets to give it added credence, emotion and rational credibility.



The integrated campaign rekindles not just It Could Be You, but the celestial hand representing the magical winning moment that could happen to anyone.



In the launch AV, scenes of scepticism are punctured by real Lotto winners interjecting with 'it was me, and it could be you'.



At the heart of the integrated campaign is a cinematic film created by agency of record VCCP and production company Radical Media and director Dave Meyers in collaboration with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear. The work blends magic with modern storytelling, reminding audiences that Lotto’s promise continues to spark imagination in today’s world.



The 30” film shows real Lotto winners Sarah, Gary, Chris and Geraldine, whose everyday lives are touched by the return of the celestial gold hand reimagined for modern Britain, first introduced in Lotto’s 1994 launch. Sweeping across familiar British settings while dropping into real relatable conversations where we see cynics and optimists light-heartedly bounce off each other, acting as a reminder to viewers that anyone can experience Lotto’s life-changing magic, but only if you buy a ticket.

With media planning and buying by Hearts & Science, the new campaign has a peak Coronation Street spot on 1st September, and will initially run across VOD, large format out-of-home, social media and national print including cover wraps. VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear also produced elements of the integrated campaign, including design.

​Steve Parkinson, brand and marketing director at Allwyn UK, said, “Lotto has always been the nation’s game, but with new entrants and innovations in the market, it was time to remind people of the magic. ‘It Could Be You’ is a bold, confident platform that brings back one of our most distinctive brand assets for a new era, while celebrating the real people and real stories that make Lotto special.

“When we looked at category leadership behaviour, we realised there was a confident opportunity for Lotto to use the best of what already exists within The National Lottery. In this current resurgence period of '90s/'00s nostalgia settling an unsettled nation, we believe we have found magical and unique brand ingredients to strengthen our story and bring a whole new audience into the game."

​Simon Connor, creative director at VCCP, added, “The world has become too rational and logical. We are bogged down in customer reviews, xG, calorie counting and comparison sites. What happened to all of the magic? The what if? What if we all believed again? After all, it could be you.”



​Rebecca Burke, managing partner at Hearts & Science, said, “‘It Could Be You’ offers a perfect platform for media to bring to life Lotto’s new brand identity and it’s continued stature as a British icon. The launch will see media activation demonstrate to audiences, both existing and new, the magic and hope that Lotto brings, elevating the point that if you believe, then it really could be you.”

