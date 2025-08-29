Co-op Funeralcare Appoints VCCP as Agency Partner

Co-op Funeralcare has appointed VCCP as its agency partner across creative and strategy, with Girl&Bear leading content production and VCCP Media delivering SEO. This appointment reflects Co-op’s confidence in the integrated model and existing partnership.



The win expands VCCP’s remit across the Co-op Group, following the appointment in 2024 as lead creative agency for Co-op’s food business. The shared brand platform - ‘Owned By You. Right By You.’ - will now be extended to Co-op Funeralcare, creating a unified creative ecosystem for one of Britain’s most recognised member-owned organisations.



Co-op Funeralcare is the UK’s leading funeral provider, with a proud history of delivering the highest standards of service and care for bereaved families and their loved ones. With shifting consumer expectations, the brand is looking to deepen relevance and connection - providing a more modern, accessible and human experience for the families and communities it serves.

The appointment reflects Co-op’s belief in the power of joined-up thinking. VCCP’s integrated model brings creative, content, media and strategy together under one roof - enabling brand platforms to flex and flourish across every touchpoint, from national campaigns to local search.



As the global challenger network for challenger brands, VCCP specialises in creating enduring brand platforms that deliver value and enable diverse creative ideas of exceptional quality.



Ayshea Elliott, head of marketing at Co-op Funeralcare, said, “We’re pleased to be partnering with VCCP and look forward to working with them to further strengthen the Co-op Funeralcare brand, as well as our connection with the communities that we serve.”



​Andrew Peake, CEO at VCCP London, added, “This appointment is a real vote of confidence in both the strength of the creative platform and the strength of our partnership. Co-op is a brand that stands for something - and in categories that often feel distant or impersonal, that matters more than ever. We’re proud to help spotlight that belief across Co-op Funeralcare.”



The first work from the new partnership will appear later this year.

