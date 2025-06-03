Even/Odd Signs Creative and Film Director Quinn Whitney Wilson

Award-winning creative studio Even/Odd has announced the signing of NYC-based director and creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson – a versatile storyteller who blends nostalgia, bold colour, and camp in service of championing authentic representation of queerness and blackness in modern media.



A long time collaborator of Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo – leading creative on album art, live performances and iconic music videos like 'Juice' – Quinn has also worked on everything from brand advertising to narrative film and documentaries. For razor and body care brand Billie, she crafted an International Women’s Day campaign that challenged preconceptions about how a 'perfect' woman is defined. Her music video for King Princess’s 'Pain' perfectly blends kinetic visuals with weaving sound and narrative. Quinn is also the director of the upcoming King Pleasure, an intimate portrait of legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat – the first-ever documentary approved by the Basquiat Estate as well as the first directed by a person of colour. For her work, she’s been featured in Vogue, Pitchfork, Fader, Dazed and elsewhere.



“I’m most drawn to stories centred on difference, liberation and gender fluidity,” explains Quinn. “I also love stories that live in the nonverbal – the tilt of a head, the way a character moves through space, the quiet details of how they dress or carry themselves. I’m after the moments we feel more than we hear – ones that bring on tears, goosebumps, or an unexpected smile.”



For Even/Odd, working with Quinn is the culmination of a long-held admiration for her skills and unflinching principles. “Quinn has always been one-of-one while also being a genuine collaborator with incredible integrity in everything she does,” says Even/Odd senior executive producer Alli Maxwell. “I’ve always known her to mine inspiration from the richest of marginalised and often undervalued sources – creating immersive visual worlds that are both a portal to the past and an invitation to imagine a more vibrant future. As she looks to work with more lifestyle and athletics brands, music artists and beyond, we’re excited to help her share her creative voice.”



Even/Odd co-founder and director Mohammad Gorjestani agrees, adding, “This year marks a decade of Even/Odd, and bringing Quinn into the family is serendipitous because she represents everything the studio has been built on and everything we’re building toward. She’s a true multi-disciplinary talent who commands the entire creative spectrum – from the start of an idea to when it's finally out in the world, and across multiple formats – with filmmaking as the centrepiece. Quinn embodies the kind of visionary creative we want to work with as we aim to shape the next decade of storytelling.”

