Emma Armstrong Named Global Transformation Officer at FCB

FCB has appointed Emma Armstrong as global transformation officer, a newly-created role that expands her leadership beyond FCB New York to the global network. Emma will continue her position as CEO of FCB New York, where she has spent the last six years driving breakthrough creative success and record business growth. This strategic move is designed to continue the momentum of FCB’s global network by unlocking innovation, helping clients in their own transformation journeys, and evolving the network worldwide.

In this hybrid role, Emma will continue to partner with FCB global CEO Tyler Turnbull to shape and execute the next evolution of the network. As global transformation officer, she will lead a unified growth and transformation strategy to future-proof FCB by aligning global operations, surfacing innovations across markets, and building systems that fuel creativity, efficiency, and business growth worldwide.

“Emma is an intrepid leader, strategic systems thinker, and agile problem-solver with a rare ability to bring simplicity to complexity,” said Tyler. “She fosters a growth mindset across every team she leads, creating the kind of environment where creativity can thrive. Emma is deeply connected to our people, clients, and the work, and has demonstrated the ability to lead transformation from the inside out. That’s exactly what makes her the right person to help drive what’s next for FCB globally.”

Emma's remit includes modernising FCB’s operational infrastructure, aligning and evolving systems and tools, and elevating strategic assets across the network. Partnering closely with the global leadership team and wider executive community, Emma will further the dynamic cross-office collaboration that has become a key tenet of FCB’s recent success, helping brands leverage the power of creativity to drive growth, and unifying key capabilities to better serve clients navigating constant change.

“Transformation isn’t a side project—it’s essential to how we stay ahead of what clients need,” said Emma. “Each FCB office is pushing boundaries in its own way. My role is about connecting those dots to help everyone grow. Scaling what’s working, operationalising our innovation, and sharing it across the network in order to raise the baseline for creativity globally.”

Under Emma's leadership, FCB New York has emerged as one of the industry’s most dynamic and globally competitive agencies. Since she joined as CEO in 2019, the office has tripled in size, and added over 30 brands, including Kenvue brands LISTERINE and Johnson’s Baby, and Kellanova brands Pringles, Cheez-It, Eggo, and Rice Krispies Treats. The agency recently pulled off a rare creative feat: winning 'Agency of the Year' at The One Show, ADC Awards, D&AD, and The Clio Awards all within a single week. With back-to-back honours at both The One Show and ADC, these accolades mark the full realisation of a long-term strategy and creative model that’s delivering year-after-year. FCB New York has also earned recognition as #1 on The Drum’s 2025 World Creative Rankings and the 2024 Cannes Lions Craft Agency of the Year. Its success continues to contribute meaningfully to FCB’s global momentum.

Emma's appointment underscores FCB’s commitment to staying ahead of industry shifts in a constantly evolving landscape—from the rise of AI to evolving workforce models—and its core belief that creativity is an economic multiplier. Her role is designed to ensure the agency network remains operationally and strategically equipped to deliver on that promise and help brands recognise the exponential value creativity can deliver across their business.

“Our clients face the same disruptions we do—new technologies, new expectations, and new ways of working,” added Emma. “By rethinking how we operate, we’re not just delivering great work, we’re building a more agile, collaborative, and future-ready partner for their business. And by doing so, we’re helping our clients stay ahead, too.”

