Egale Rallies Canadians to Prove Hate Isn't History This Pride Month

Advocacy organisation Egale is rallying Canadians to act with its new campaign titled ‘Hate isn’t history’, which references modern-day incidents of hate, against incidents from the late '50s, '70s and '80s. The campaign juxtaposes photojournalism, which informed how people saw the world forty and fifty years ago, and social media, which is how many learn about the world today.



Unfortunately, the fight against hate is as urgent today as it was decades ago. 2SLGBTQI people still encounter acts of discrimination or violence simply for existing, and with increasing frequency.

“2SLGBTQI rights are being challenged around the world. Companies have cancelled their DEI initiatives. Brands have cancelled their support of Toronto Pride. It feels like we’re going backwards. That’s why it’s so important that people get informed and take action,” says Allen Kwong, ECD at VML Canada.

Pride today is mostly known as a celebration. But when the first Pride marches were held in 1970, they were acts of protest, commemorating the violent Stonewall riots. These early marches were symbols of LGBTQ+ visibility and solidarity, at a time when it was dangerous to be an openly LGBTQ+ person.

The campaign drives to Egale’s website where people can access comprehensive resources to help fight hate, including:

- How to spot and combat mis/mal/disinformation



- How to stay safe at public events



- How to be an ally



- And more



Egale is launching the campaign with a panel event that brings together older and younger 2SLGBTQI people to share their experiences with hate - with the goal of encouraging the next generation to pick up the fight. The campaign includes three TV spots, print, outdoor, and digital through the fall. A street-level digital activation is also planned.



The campaign was created by agency VML Canada, together with Scouts Honour, directors James Michael Chaing, Tricia Zaremba and Thomas Dagg, School Editing, Alter Ego, and Grayson Music.

