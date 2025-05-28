senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Effie Awards Europe 2025 Jury Announced

28/05/2025
40
Share
Barbara Sala and Sven Huberts will co-chair the 2025 Effie Awards Europe Jury

The European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and Effie Awards Europe has unveiled the distinguished marketing leaders who will serve on the one and two round jury for the 2025 Effie Season. Recognised across the industry for their expertise, these jurors will have the important task of selecting the most effective and impactful marketing campaigns in Europe.

Check out the full jury list and profiles here.

Effie is a global forum that exists to lead, inspire and champion both the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. The awards are open to all agencies and brands that want to be recognised for their most effective marketing efforts that made a difference and achieved real, measurable results.

Barbara Sala, Europe senior connections director at Coca-Cola, and Sven Huberts, president of global experience and innovation at Dentsu, will co-chair the 2025 Effie Awards Europe Jury.

“Co-chairing the Effie Europe jury, I am looking forward to collaborating with some of the most distinguished minds in the industry. I expect a rigorous yet enriching process where technical expertise, precision, and diverse perspectives come together to celebrate and reward the most impactful communication campaigns in Europe. It's a unique opportunity to uphold the high standards of the Effie Awards and contribute to the evolution of excellence in marketing,” said Barbara.

Sven added, “The Effie Awards have long been a powerful beacon for our industry’s ability to drive and demonstrate commercial effectiveness. I look forward to immersing myself in the most inspiring work and celebrating the ideas that set new benchmarks for marketing success.”

The Effie Awards Europe jury, gathering over 200 industry professionals from 25 European countries, will evaluate entries based on four key attributes: Challenge, Context and Objectives; Insights and Strategic Idea, Bringing the Strategy and Idea to Life, and Results. The Call for Entries opens on 4th June.

Key Judging Dates:

Multi-market & Positive Change: First-round online judging from 26th September to 5th October. Final round virtual jury sessions on 21-28th October.

Best of Europe: First-round online judging from 26th September to 5th October. Final round virtual jury sessions on 21-28th October.

Grand Effie Jury: Meeting on 10th December in Brussels to select the year's most effective and impactful work.

The winners will be announced during the Effie Europe Awards Gala on 10th December in Brussels. More information on the call for entries can be found here.

The Effie Awards Europe are organised by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) in partnership with Kantar as the Strategic Insights Partner, Google, ACT Responsible and the Ad Net Zero.

Read more from the European Association of Communications Agencies.​

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from European Association of Communications Agencies
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from European Association of Communications Agencies
Effie Effectiveness Explained
Effie Europe
04/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1