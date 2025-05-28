Effie Awards Europe 2025 Jury Announced

The European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and Effie Awards Europe has unveiled the distinguished marketing leaders who will serve on the one and two round jury for the 2025 Effie Season. Recognised across the industry for their expertise, these jurors will have the important task of selecting the most effective and impactful marketing campaigns in Europe.



Effie is a global forum that exists to lead, inspire and champion both the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. The awards are open to all agencies and brands that want to be recognised for their most effective marketing efforts that made a difference and achieved real, measurable results.



Barbara Sala, Europe senior connections director at Coca-Cola, and Sven Huberts, president of global experience and innovation at Dentsu, will co-chair the 2025 Effie Awards Europe Jury.



“Co-chairing the Effie Europe jury, I am looking forward to collaborating with some of the most distinguished minds in the industry. I expect a rigorous yet enriching process where technical expertise, precision, and diverse perspectives come together to celebrate and reward the most impactful communication campaigns in Europe. It's a unique opportunity to uphold the high standards of the Effie Awards and contribute to the evolution of excellence in marketing,” said Barbara.



Sven added, “The Effie Awards have long been a powerful beacon for our industry’s ability to drive and demonstrate commercial effectiveness. I look forward to immersing myself in the most inspiring work and celebrating the ideas that set new benchmarks for marketing success.”

The Effie Awards Europe jury, gathering over 200 industry professionals from 25 European countries, will evaluate entries based on four key attributes: Challenge, Context and Objectives; Insights and Strategic Idea, Bringing the Strategy and Idea to Life, and Results. The Call for Entries opens on 4th June.



Key Judging Dates:

Multi-market & Positive Change: First-round online judging from 26th September to 5th October. Final round virtual jury sessions on 21-28th October.



Best of Europe: First-round online judging from 26th September to 5th October. Final round virtual jury sessions on 21-28th October.



Grand Effie Jury: Meeting on 10th December in Brussels to select the year's most effective and impactful work.



The winners will be announced during the Effie Europe Awards Gala on 10th December in Brussels. More information on the call for entries can be found here.



The Effie Awards Europe are organised by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) in partnership with Kantar as the Strategic Insights Partner, Google, ACT Responsible and the Ad Net Zero.

