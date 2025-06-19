Principles Over Processes: New WFA and VoxComm Guide to Agency Selection

VoxComm, the global voice of agencies, and WFA, the World Federation of Advertisers, have launched the Agency Selection Guiding Principles, a transformative new guide aimed at reshaping how businesses select their agency partners. In an industry historically dominated by the costly and often inefficient pitching process, this guide jointly crafted by agency and client representatives proposes a people-first, transparent, and structured approach to agency selection. These principles were officially unveiled by Stephan Loerke (WFA) and Paul Bainsfair (IPA, VoxComm) at an event hosted by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) during the Cannes Lions Festival.



“The objective is to propose best practices aimed at partnership selection and move away from the traditional concept of ‘pitching,’ which is challenging to both agencies and clients alike, embracing a new mindset focused on selection. The time has come to rethink the pitch system and consider a more structured, respectful, people-first approach to partnership selection”, said Charley Stoney, EACA CEO and VoxComm president and Stephan Loerke, WFA CEO in a joint declaration.



The Agency Selection Guiding Principles aim to challenge the status quo by moving away from speculative pitching, a practice that often strains both the creative and financial resources of agencies. The launch coincided with the publication of the European Association of Communications Agencies’ latest Cost of Pitching survey, which found that agencies across Europe are spending, on average, over €650.000 annually just to participate in the pitching process. Despite this, only four out of 10 winning creative ideas are implemented by clients, contributing to significant inefficiency and wasted creative potential.

With the introduction of these principles, businesses and agencies have a powerful new resource to elevate their partnership selection strategies. This marks a crucial step forward, as the industry looks to streamline processes, foster collaboration, and reduce inefficiencies between agencies and clients.



“While change can be daunting, the rewards can be immense. Becoming a 'client of choice' encompasses more than just the ability to lead an informed, inspired, respectful and transparent selection process”, highlighted both leaders.



For more information or to download the Agency Selection Guiding Principles, visit here.

