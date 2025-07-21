senckađ
Ed Taylor Joins Magic Numbers as VFX Supervisor

21/07/2025
Ed spent over a decade with MPC Advertising and The Mill and has worked with brands including TK Maxx, Mini and Lavazza

Independent post house Magic Numbers has welcomed Ed Taylor as VFX supervisor.

Having spent over a decade with MPC Advertising and The Mill, Ed has led several high profile campaigns in recent years including work for Vedran Rupic, Daniel Wolfe and Ulf Johanson, producing projects for brands such as TK Maxx, Mini and Lavazza.

Ed comments, "It's an enormous pleasure to be joining Magic Numbers. Having directly worked with members of the team previously, it was the perfect opportunity to rekindle those relationships in a new engaging environment. With their recent move to Shoreditch and exciting jobs in the pipeline, the timing felt right to join the team and experience that magic buzz".

Bevis Jones, creative director at Magic Numbers, says, "Ed was our top choice when we began searching for a new VFX supervisor, and we are delighted to have him on board. He is a pleasure to work with and comes with extensive experience. We are looking forward to seeing him bring his expertise and passion to upcoming projects”.

Credits
v2.25.1