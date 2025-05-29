Currys and AMV BBDO Celebrate Inclusion with Award Winning Campaign

​Currys has launched its 2024 Channel 4 Diversity In Advertising Award campaign, ‘Sigh of Relief’, which places inclusivity and accessibility at the heart of the narrative. It will be backed by £1 million of advertising space across Channel 4.

The concept focuses on the in-store experience of three customers with accessibility needs when shopping for tech appliances. Seeking to resonate with the experience that many people with disabilities face when shopping, the ad maintains Currys comedic and hyperbolic ‘Beyond Techspectations’ style by featuring an over-exaggerated sigh of relief when their needs are met by a Currys colleague.

Without compromising on humour or universal relevance, the ad reflects Currys’ broader purpose: to help everyone enjoy the benefits of amazing tech. In the film, Currys colleagues use their expertise to identify accessible features in everyday devices – demonstrating how even small adaptations can make a meaningful difference. By putting inclusivity front and centre, the ad not only connects with disabled audiences but also invites non-disabled viewers to reflect on the everyday tech challenges many people face.

Inclusive by design, ‘Sigh of Relief’ features an audio-describer and British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter who are key characters within the storyline. To bring the advert to life, the tech retailer worked in collaboration with creative agency, AMV BBDO, who devised the initial concept, with media planned by Spark Foundry. AMV partnered with Open Inclusion, their accessibility consultants, to gather insights and learnings from the Disabled community.

They also got feedback from the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) during the production. The ad was directed by Greg Bell, through Omnicom Production.

​Aisling Lancaster, head of brand and advertising at Currys said, “Sigh of Relief has given us an incredible opportunity to build on all the steps forward we’re taking as a business at Currys to truly help everyone enjoy amazing technology. It was really important to us that we didn’t create a totally new creative concept – ads about accessibility don’t have to be serious. So, we’ve built on our hyperbolic ‘Beyond Techspectations’ creative platform, with our expert colleagues at the heart of the action, this time focussing on an accessibility message.

The best thing about winning this award and making the ad has been the learnings we’ve taken onboard about how complex making ads that are accessible by design can be. Quite simply, the industry isn’t set up for it, which is why it’s been so important for us to go on this journey. As for Currys, it’s about progress over perfection.”

AMV BBDO creatives behind the ad Lauren Peters and Augustine Cerf commented, “It’s been incredible to work alongside Channel 4, Open Inclusion, RNIB and RNID on a campaign that puts accessibility at its core – prioritising products, services and a communication style that cater to people with sight loss and people with hearing loss, all while staying true to the body of hilarious and insightful work Currys has produced to date. That comes through most clearly, perhaps, with our comedy duo (the audio describer and BSL interpreter), who are embedded within the story. We were definitely encouraged to think about the everyday tech challenges facing these communities, and we hope it encourages others to do the same because, ultimately, ads that are accessible to people with sight loss and people with hearing loss are better for everyone.”

Emma Flaxman, senior commercial comms lead at Channel 4 said, “It has been great to work with Currys and AMV BBDO this year and to see the ‘Inclusive by Design’ pitch come to life! Building on the impact of our accessibility activity around the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, we’re excited to demonstrate with this year’s winners and next year’s repeat brief Channel 4’s core belief that designing for differences enhances the experience for everyone.”

Christine Hemphill, managing director of Open Inclusion said, “This advert's power lies in its authentic portrayal of disabled shoppers, shaped by creative capability informed throughout with invaluable insights from a range of people with sight and hearing loss and dedicated co-creators. It underscores the value of more inclusive customer service and product fit. The ad remains true to the brand characteristics and values, using humour playfully, which requires courage and strong community connection to truly resonate. It is fun while fostering positive awareness and understanding.”

Launching on 29th May, the campaign kicks off with a 60-second hero spot airing during Taskmaster on Channel 4. The campaign will run exclusively on Channel 4 for the first week, building early momentum and strong visibility for the brand. In parallel, the campaign will be amplified across organic social media, using a variety of tailored assets to extend reach, engage audiences in accessible and entertaining ways, and reinforce the brand’s message across multiple touchpoints.

‘Inclusive by Design’ will also be the theme for this year’s Diversity in Advertising Award as it reiterates Channel 4’s commitment to accessible advertising. The channel aims to encourage more brands to innovate in the craft of advertising, and to embed inclusive practices into their creative by foregrounding inclusivity and accessibility into the production, casting, and crewing to increase and broaden the ad’s impact with audiences.

The 2025 Diversity in Advertising Award will be open for entries this summer.

Currys and AMV BBDO are the ninth recipients of the £1 million of advertising across Channel 4; with previous themes having centred on authentically representing and reflecting the LGBTQIA+ community, women, those with visible and non-visible disabilities and diverse ethnic backgrounds. Previous winners include E45, the RAF, Maltesers, Vanish and FIFA.

‘Sigh of Relief’ was chosen from five finalists which included McDonald’s, Leo Burnett, V&A, adam&eveDDB, Open University, Havas, Motability Operations, VCCP and AMV BBDO is the only agency to have won the award three times.