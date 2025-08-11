Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Reunite for ‘A Little More’

​Ed Sheeran has released his brand-new single 'A Little More' alongside the official video, where Ed brings back Rupert Grint for an all-new instalment. Both Ed’s and Rupert’s fanbases have been piecing the puzzle together over the last week following a series of social media clues including Rupert seemingly accessing, and posting from, Ed’s social media accounts.

Witty and sharp in its lyricism, and underpinned with blues elements through its sound, 'A Little More' carries with it a message of self-preservation and moral courage. Ed wrote the song alongside DAVE (who previously worked with Sheeran on “Nothing On You”, “F64”), Blake Slatkin (Charli XCX, Kid Laroi), Cirkut (The Weeknd, Lil Nas X) and Johnny McDaid (Sheeran’s longtime collaborator) – production comes from Blake Slatkin, and Cirkut.

The official video, directed by Emil Nava (Post Malone, Dua Lipa), sees the return of Rupert Grint, who first teamed-up with Ed in the official video for ‘Lego House’ in 2011 where he played the character of an obsessive Sheeran fan. The comedic visual – featuring multiple outfits changes, with Sheeran playing most of the characters throughout – lifts off from where ‘Lego House’ ended. At the start of the video, we see a man (Rupert Grint) be released from prison. Desperately trying to remedy his unlawful past by living a ‘normal’ life, he keeps seeing Ed at his every turn, which begins to unnerve him. Shaking it off, he eventually meets his future wife (Nathalie Emmanuel), culminating with a traditional wedding. However, as Rupert’s character pans the church while standing at the altar, he’s not only in for a shock when he sees a sea of wedding guests appear as Sheeran, but also when he lifts the veil of his ‘bride’…

The track is the follow-up to Sheeran’s single 'Sapphire', which he worked on with Arijit Singh. The pair released a special version of the track last month, with Ed singing a chorus in Hindi and Punjabi, and Arijit singing a verse in Hindi and Punjabi and a chorus in English. The result was a blissful cross-cultural fusion of languages and cultures, adorning the song’s celebration of love.

Ed Sheeran’s new album, Play, will be released on 12 September.

