1stAveMachine Hire Faye Butler as New Business Lead for Europe

17/07/2025
4
Share
Faye joins from Marshall Street Editors, where she spent the past two years spearheading new business following joining as a producer

International production studio 1stAveMachine has appointed Faye Butler as new business lead across Europe.

Faye joins from Marshall Street Editors, where she spent the past two years spearheading new business following joining as a producer. With a background in film and television, her career began in production where she also produced the 'No Ball Games' film, which was selected for the 2023 Straight8 showcase at Cannes.

At 1stAveMachine, she will work alongside managing director Kerry Smart to drive new business across Europe and champion the company’s roster of global directing talent.

Faye commented, "Absolutely thrilled to be joining 1stAveMachine London as their new Directors Rep for Europe. The roster is jam packed with innovative, boundary pushing directors at the top of their game so I can't wait to dig in and get started."

Kerry Smart, managing director and executive producer, 1stAveMachine added, Faye is brilliantly skilled at building and nurturing meaningful, long-term partnerships. And has already proved her keen eye on identifying the opportunities for our roster. I’m excited to work alongside as we grow our new business offering to elevate our company and navigate an evolving commercial landscape.

Credits
