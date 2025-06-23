'Eastern Vibe' Brings Asian Energy to Cannes

In a celebration of creativity, culture, and connection, ONE Asia Creative Awards,Black Cat White Cat Music, and Paulus co-hosted the Eastern Vibe gathering on the final evening of Cannes Lions 2025, offering guests a unique and chill way to end the week.



Unlike many industry events, this was not about panels or presentations. Instead, it was a space designed for genuine connection, creative exchange, and cultural appreciation, led by three Asia-based forces passionate about amplifying voices from the region.



With DJs spinning global sounds and creative minds from across Asia and beyond gathering over drinks and shared energy, the evening embodied a distinctively Eastern flair.



A highlight of the party was the gifting of custom omamori - traditional Japanese good luck charms - to each guest. Tucked inside was a five yen coin (go-en, a homonym for 'connection' in Japanese), symbolising the spirit of meaningful encounters and lasting relationships that the evening hoped to inspire.



“We wanted to bring something personal and thoughtful to Cannes,” said Erik Reiff, CCO, founding partner at Tokyo-based Black Cat White Cat Music. “Not just a party, but a shared experience that reflects the values of our cultures.”



Kyungsin Pablo Kim, CEO at Paulus in Seoul, added “We hope Eastern Vibe will grow into a symbolic platform, one where people from around the world come together to celebrate achievements in creativity, cultural exchange, and innovation.



“The Eastern Vibe party wasn’t just a celebration, it was a connection,” said Season Zhou, APAC director, growth and partnerships for The One Club for Creativity. “It was designed to be a rhythm that tied people together, across cultures and oceans. Because culture isn’t what we see, it’s the unseen thread, weaving Asia into the world, one beat at a time.”



