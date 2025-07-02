senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

E4 Hijacks 'The Simpsons' Title Sequence in Chaotic Channel Switch-Up

02/07/2025
59
Share
4creative’s irreverent remix celebrates the show’s move from Channel 4 to E4 by flooding Springfield with logos - and somehow getting Disney’s blessing

‘The Simpsons’ has officially moved from Channel 4 to E4, and to mark the switch, broadcaster Channel 4’s in-house agency 4creative has released a bold reimagining of the show’s iconic title sequence - one packed to the brim with E4 branding.

David Wigglesworth, executive creative director at 4creative, describes the idea succinctly: “We took the most iconic title sequence in television history… and smothered it in so many E4s it bordered on vandalism.”

The process behind the chaos, he says, was refreshingly lo-fi. “Will and Chris did what they always do - lured me into a dark corner of the office and showed me something ridiculous. A scrappy rough cut, brimming with bad Photoshop and even worse taste. But the idea was perfect. We all laughed immediately - then we went away and obsessively crammed in more E4s, like a group of kids let loose in the sticker aisle.”

That early enthusiasm had to be tempered with a dose of diplomacy once the rough cut left the edit suite. “Working with a cultural colossus like ‘The Simpsons’ comes with a lot of reverence,” says David. “Once we hit export, it was out of our hands. All we could do was send it off into the licensing void with a hopeful shrug and a whispered ‘please don’t hate us.’” He credits Jason and Max - presumably legal or production leads - with “the calm precision of bomb disposal experts” for getting the work approved in full. “Somehow, the E4s stayed in. All of them.”

For creative director Will Clark and creative Chris Rice, the surreal success of the idea was a pleasant shock. “It was one of those ideas that felt too good (and too silly) to actually get signed off,” they admit. “So, when Gracie Films and Disney came back with a yes, we nearly fell off our barstools. Massive credit to them for letting us lovingly deface such an iconic intro.”

With ‘The Simpsons’ now airing on E4, UK audiences can expect their Springfield staples served with a side of cheek - and a whole lot of purple.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Channel 4
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Channel 4
The Simpsons Title Sequence
Channel 4
02/07/2025
Sorry, Not Sorry
Channel 4
13/06/2025
Credit 101
Experian
23/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1