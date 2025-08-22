DoorDash Encourages You to Dash to Your Own Beat

DoorDash has rolled out a new campaign to highlight how they offer gig workers more power and flexibility in how they earn. Made by creative agency Quality Meats, in partnership with Doordash’s internal creative studio Superette, the work aims to show both active and prospective Dashers that there’s more delivery options with Doordash thanks to their Dash Preference feature – which means more ways to earn.

Built around the insight that every Dasher is different and wants to maximise their earnings in a way that works best for them, the campaign shows Dashers flashing back to life experiences that shape their unique delivery preferences.

The :30 hero spot features a woman who opts to deliver groceries and alcohol instead of pizzas, since she’s haunted by a childhood memory of creepy animatronic themed restaurant animals at her birthday party. An accompanying social piece extends the flashback into a long form music video performed by the animatronic pizza animals, with lyrics explaining the flexibility of Doordash’s delivery options. Additional :15s feature a man who likes delivering alcohol because checking ID’s gives him a sense of authority akin to his teenage movie theater job, a man who likes that he can earn delivering groceries and alcohol during off hours unlike his former job as a daytime casino waiter, and a guy who who can earn more per hour delivering groceries, unlike the childhood lemonade stand he operated in the middle of the night.

“Just like the consumers who order on Doordash, Dashers have their own specific preferences on how they like to earn, based on their own tastes and personalities,” said Julio D’Alfonso, co-head of creative at Doordash, “Doordash gives them more options to earn so, say, if the smell of pizza triggers a core memory of a creepy band of dead-eyed pizza robots from your seventh birthday party, you can keep earning delivering plenty of things that aren’t pizza.”

The campaign, also featuring radio, static social, and banners across paid social and digital video platforms, is part of DoorDash’s ongoing investment in Dasher education and experience.

