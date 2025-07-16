Disney's Rita Ferro Named Ad Council Board Chair

The Ad Council has named Rita Ferro, president of global advertising at The Walt Disney Company, as chair of its board of directors – an influential role that will see her help steer some of the US’s most prominent cross-sector social impact campaigns.



Rita takes over from Tara Walpert Levy, VP Americas at YouTube, as the organisation gears up for its biggest fundraising event of the year, the 2025 Public Service Award Dinner, which will honour NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.



“One of the things that makes the Ad Council so unique is our ability to convene world-class partners who are passionate about using their expertise and platforms to drive positive impact,” said Lisa Sherman, CEO of the Ad Council, speaking exclusively to LBB. “The Walt Disney Company and the NFL are two stellar examples of the entertainment, sports, business advertising and tech industries coming together for an important cause.”



Rita, who has been with Disney for 26 years, has served on the Ad Council board since 2019 and its executive committee (which governs the Ad Council’s Board) since 2020. She will now lead alongside vice-chairs Kirk McDonald, CEO of Sundial Media Group, and Carla Hassan, CMO at JPMorgan Chase. The board comprises senior leaders from across media, marketing and business, whose contributions and strategic direction help power the Ad Council’s high-profile national campaigns.



At Disney, Rita oversees global ad sales across the company’s portfolio, including ABC, ESPN, Hulu and Disney+, and has helped modernise Disney’s approach to data-driven and addressable advertising.



In her new role, she will work closely with the board’s executive committee and leadership to advance the nonprofit’s mission of using communications to tackle the country’s most urgent social issues. She will also co-chair the December 4th fundraiser where Roger will be recognised.



Her appointment comes at a time when the Ad Council is increasingly focused on bringing together partners across business, media, tech and entertainment to address topics like mental health, gun violence prevention, and the overdose crisis.



Lisa added, “We’re so proud to be honouring Roger at the 2025 Public Service Award Dinner and to welcome Rita as our new board chair and look forward to continuing to bring partners together to move the needle on the nation's most pressing social issues.”







