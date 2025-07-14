Director and Visual Artist Roger Guàrdia Signs to Serial Pictures

Visionary visual artist and film director Roger Guàrdia has signed to production company Serial Pictures for commercial, branded entertainment and music video representation in the US. With a portfolio that merges art, fashion, commercial and music videos, Roger's work transcends trends to create powerful, immersive experiences, guided by a profound sense of mystery and emotional depth.

Known for his rich, atmospheric storytelling and bold, evocative visual style, he has collaborated with global brands including UNICEF, Nike, Converse, Stella McCartney, Zara, H&M, Tecate, Adidas, and YouTube; and photographed celebrities Micheal Phelps, Alex Honnold, Virgil Van Dyke, K-Pop sensation Lay Zhang, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and musician Raye.

His latest is the triptych art film 3xANIMAx3, commissioned by the Italian Magazine Carnale Room to celebrate their launch. Presented in a sensorial triptych format with three synchronized screens projecting at the same time,3xANIMAx3 explores the eye(s) as the ultimate bridge between desire, erotism, mystery and divinity. The project, which was accompanied by a print and digital photo editorial, premiered in Milan last month and will be part of an upcoming physical film installation in New York.

“As a director, artist and photographer, Roger creates a unique visual language that boldly unites fashion, music, cinema and culture. Driven by immersive soundscapes and nuanced lighting, his cinematic experiences are poetic, sensual and audacious, bringing emotion and edge to his storytelling.” says Serial Founder and Executive Producer Violaine Etienne. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Serial roster.”

View his reel here.

“Joining Serial feels like a natural evolution in my journey — both an authentic pleasure and an exciting new chapter. I’ve always admired their focus on bold and singular voices, representing a carefully curated and selective group of directors, artists, and photographers whose work is distinctive and truly stands out,” said Roger. “When I met Violaine and Sara, I instantly connected with their vision, sensibility, taste, and human warmth.”

Working with labels like Sony Music, Warp, and Captured Tracks, his music videos for artists like ROSALÍA, Battles, Bad Gyal and Mourn, have garnered him nominations for top awards including the UKMVAs. And his commercial and fashion work has been awarded at CICLOPE, Webby Awards, 1.4 Awards, Berlin Commercial, Berlin Fashion Film festival, Canadian International fashion film festival, Fashion Film Festival Milano and many more.

Born and raised in the suburbs of Barcelona, Roger started developing his style in the Spanish underground, making music videos for the burgeoning artists around him. He brought his curiosity for cinema and ambitions to hone his technique with him to New York City, where he’s been based since.