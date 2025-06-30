senckađ
New Balance - Quiet Please

New Balance
30/06/2025
The film, which is part of the brand’s larger “Quiet Please” campaign, opens on a high-stakes tennis match, yet this is no ordinary game. One player is armed with a racket, but his opponent is none other than Brazilian football sensation Endrick, playing an unexpected match of foot tennis. In a surreal twist, the heated match is revealed to all be contained within a New Balance shoebox. Meanwhile, a life-sized Endrick watches on with his real-life partner, model Gabriely Miranda, from the comfort of an upscale country club. The match is interrupted when at the next table a boisterous Jack Harlow forgets to respect the quietude of the beautiful game of tennis.

