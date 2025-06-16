Director Diane Russo Cheng Joins Not Just Any

Not Just Any, the London-based production company, welcomes acclaimed director Diane Russo Cheng to its roster. A visionary filmmaker with a background in fashion photography, Diane brings her distinct storytelling style to the company, blending emotional depth with striking visuals.

Originally from New Jersey, Diane draws on her Italian American heritage and queer identity to craft powerful, socially conscious narratives. Her transition from fashion photography to filmmaking saw her create award-winning work for British Vogue, Document Journal, and V Magazine. She has also directed campaigns for global brands such as adidas, Glossier, and Nike, seamlessly combining connection and physicality in her storytelling.



Diane’s short films have screened at prestigious festivals, including Clermont-Ferrand and Outfest, with her latest project, Transenders, receiving support from Nike SB. Her work has earned her industry recognition, including a Gold Seattle Addy and a coveted Vimeo Staff Pick.



"We are beyond excited to welcome Diane to the Not Just Any family,” shares Prudence Beecoft, MD and executive producer at Not Just Any. “Her ability to merge bold aesthetics with meaningful narratives aligns perfectly with our vision. We are already working on projects together and learnt how committed, collaborative and creative Diane is, as well as a delight to spend time with. She brings a fresh energy and a knowledge of what really lands on screen, which creates impactful work across all platforms"

