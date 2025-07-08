Aunties Spill the Tea in Hyundai’s Hilarious Spot Directed by Robbie Samuels

​Not Just Any, the global production company has launched its latest commercial for Hyundai. Directed by Robbie Samuels, the film showcases the new Tucson N-Line Hybrid. The new spot, produced in partnership with American agency Culture Brands, represents a strategic move by Hyundai to connect deeply with multicultural communities in the United States.

Titled ‘He Got Money’ the commercial opens on a funny and very relatable scene as a group of Aunties meet to ‘spill the tea’ on their friend’s son's lavish new lifestyle. The interplay of the women as they engage in their lively discussion will feel very familiar to so many and they are the driving force behind the narrative and comedy of this amusing spot.

As a black director of Caribbean heritage, specifically Jamaican, Robbie Samuels was perfectly selected to capture the suite of commercials having witnessed so many similar gatherings of aunties, which he likes to call ‘quarterly board meetings’. Robbie is known for his ability to draw out wonderfully natural performances and this film reflects that talent perfectly.

Aside from the humorous storyline Robbie also manages to capture the beauty of the car itself. With subtle yet dynamic camera moves the viewer gets an insight into every part of the vehicle. The gentle gestures accentuate the car’s bold geometric lines and give the visuals a cinematic quality. Through Robbie’s direction he encapsulates the new Tucson’s distinctive and sleek design, innovative technology, and generous internal space.

On working with Hyundai and Culture Brands, Robbie shared, "'Aunty chat' is rarely represented on screen and was so much fun to create. This commercial is a celebration of cultural diversity and innovation. Working with Hyundai and Culture brands has been a great experience. We were able to craft a story that speaks directly to the hearts of multicultural audiences."

On working with Robbie and Not Just Any, Jessica Toscana, executive producer at Culture Brands added, “Working with the NJA team was a great collaborative production from start to finish. Robbie brought a sharp eye for casting and a natural gift working with talent drawing really fun and authentic performances. The project really came to life through the humour, nuance and cultural authenticity we aimed to capture. We're so proud of what came through on screen and hope audiences enjoy it”.

The collaboration between Hyundai, Not Just Any, and Culture Brands underscores a shared commitment to pushing creative boundaries and fostering inclusive storytelling. The commercial will air across major television networks and digital platforms, promising to captivate viewers with its dynamic visuals and emotive storytelling.

For more information about the Hyundai commercial please visit www.notjustany.com​

View Robbie’s reel here.

To enquire about Robbie Samuel’s availability please contact: prudence@notjustany.com

Media Contact: Andrew Swepson: Andrew@notjustany.com